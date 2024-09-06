2 arrested in attack of 14-year-old boy at Dublin High School, police say

Dublin police have arrested two people they say were involved in an assault on a 14-year-old boy at Dublin High School last month.

Dublin police have arrested two people they say were involved in an assault on a 14-year-old boy at Dublin High School last month.

Dublin police have arrested two people they say were involved in an assault on a 14-year-old boy at Dublin High School last month.

Dublin police have arrested two people they say were involved in an assault on a 14-year-old boy at Dublin High School last month.

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- Dublin police have arrested two people they say were involved in an assault on a 14-year-old boy at Dublin High School last month.

An 18-year-old former student and a 17-year-old related to a mother and daughter who were also involved in the incident.

MORE: Mom speaks out after son attacked in Dublin HS locker room by parent, 4 others

Police say the mother and daughter confronted the victim regarding some recent conflicts but they were not involved in the actual attack.

Police are still searching for more suspects.