The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital with a concussion, a broken nose and a black eye.

Mom speaks out after son attacked in Dublin HS locker room by parent, 4 others

A Dublin High School student's mother is speaking out as her son is recovering after an attack in the locker room by a parent and four others.

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- A 14-year-old boy is still recovering after he was attacked in the locker room of Dublin High School last Friday.

Police say the attack involves a parent and four other people between 16 and 19 years old that were all wearing hoodies and masks.

The victim's mother, Cherie Barfield is working to keep her restaurant afloat while her son recovers at home.

"This week, I said I'm going to try to recover and reset and it's just so much, we really need to be closed at this moment," Cherie Barfield, the victim's mother and owner of Cherie's Southern Kitchen said.

His well-being, threatened, after he was attacked in the boys locker room at Dublin High School last Friday afternoon.

"His blood was everywhere, all over the floor, and he was sitting on a bench in front of his locker and he was just screaming at the top of his lungs, 'Nobody helped me, how could four adults attack me? Five adults?"' Barfield said.

She says her son was first confronted by a Dublin High School mother with her daughter.

Dublin police services say the boy ran into the locker room but was followed by four suspects believed to be between 16 and 19 years old.

All were wearing masks and hoodies.

"It started initially one-on-one, the guy sucker punched my son and broke his nose while he was sitting down looking at his phone, and my son got up to fight back and then they all jumped him," she said.

The football coach and other students broke up the fight.

Her son was taken to the hospital with a concussion, a broken nose and a black eye.

He won't play in Friday's first football game of the season because of his injuries.

"I want everyone to know that my son was mistaken identity - it wasn't even my son that they wanted but one of his friends," she said.

Police say this isn't a random incident, but no arrests have been made. School resource officers are still investigating.

And Barfield is making calls for unity. Her restaurant, Cherie's Southern Kitchen, will now host a Unity Prayer Brunch on Sunday with part of the proceeds going directly back to Dublin High's football program.

"Because we want to ensure that our students are safe, and locking the door in the back is not the answer," she said. "So if we can give them enough money to where they can hire full-time staff to be on site and present so this doesn't happen to anyone's child ever again, I will continue to raise as much money as I can."

The Dublin Unified School District did not respond to our requests for comment.