2 teens arrested for alleged hate crime after throwing fireworks into crowd at Bay Area Pride event

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. -- Two 13-year-old boys are suspected of assault and a hate crime after they allegedly threw fireworks and shouted homophobic remarks at a crowd gathered Wednesday night for a Pride event in downtown Redwood City.

Police said one of two victims of the assault suffered minor injuries, and that part of the attack was captured on video surveillance.

Officers responded shortly before 6 p.m. to Courthouse Square at 2200 Broadway, where the event was being held.

The suspects fled before police arrived, but later that evening one of them was located. On Thursday, the second was found, police said. Both were taken to the San Mateo County Youth Services Center.

Anyone with additional information about the case is encouraged to contact the Redwood City Police Department at (650) 780-7100.