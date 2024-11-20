Behind the scenes of the CMA Awards in Nashville before Country Music's Biggest Night

Entertainment Reporter Joelle Garguilo has the latest ahead of the CMA Awards.

NASHVILLE -- The countdown is on to Country Music's biggest bash as the CMA Awards hit Nashville on Wednesday night.

The Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville has transformed into a spectacular stage -- a headquarters for Music City.

From the final rehearsals to the finishing touches on seating charts and massive sets springing to life - we got rare behind-the-scenes access leading up to the show.

There was a round-robin of rehearsals from Luke Combs, Shaboozey and Bailey Zimmerman.

"It's going to be crazy, I'm telling you I'm nervous for it, honestly, it's something I've never done before," Zimmerman said.

Luke Bryan and first-time host Lainey Wilson will be joined by Peyton Manning - who is no stranger to the CMA stage.

"It's my third year co-hosting the CMAs, I had so much fun the first two, I'm surprised they asked me back, and before they had time to change their minds, I said yes, the music brings me back," Manning said.

We also got a peak at the star-studded list of presenters. On deck, everyone from Simone Biles to Little Big Town to Jeff Bridges and Don Johnson.

It all leads up to the big night when country music's brightest stars are sure to align for an unforgettable evening of country music.

The 58th annual CMA Awards broadcasts live on ABC tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

