2024 Election: Get live Bay Area, CA election results and coverage from ABC7

We'll have live coverage as results come in on Election Night starting at 8 p.m. You can watch here or wherever you stream ABC7.

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 8:13PM
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- From the presidential election to local Bay Area races, ABC7 News has you covered with the latest 2024 Election results and live updates.

Check back when polls close at 8 p.m. to see the election results as they come in.

CALIFORNIA RESULTS:

LIVE: US Congress California

LIVE: California Propositions

LIVE: California State Offices

BAY AREA RESULTS:

LIVE: Alameda County

LIVE: Alameda Co. District Attorney Recall

LIVE: Oakland Mayor Recall

LIVE: Contra Costa County

LIVE: Marin County

LIVE: Napa County

LIVE: San Francisco County

LIVE: San Francisco Mayor

LIVE: San Mateo County

LIVE: Santa Clara County

LIVE: Solano County

LIVE: Sonoma County


Get the latest stories and videos about the 2024 election here.

