Snoop Dogg to carry Olympic torch through Paris ahead of opening ceremony

Rapper Snoop Dogg will be one of the last people to carry the Olympic torch before it is used to light the cauldron with the Olympic flame.

Rapper Snoop Dogg will be one of the last people to carry the Olympic torch before it is used to light the cauldron with the Olympic flame.

Rapper Snoop Dogg will be one of the last people to carry the Olympic torch before it is used to light the cauldron with the Olympic flame.

Rapper Snoop Dogg will be one of the last people to carry the Olympic torch before it is used to light the cauldron with the Olympic flame.

PARIS -- (CNN) - American rapper and actor Snoop Dogg will be one of the final torchbearers of the Olympic flame ahead of the Games' Opening Ceremony in Paris on Friday.

Snoop Dogg, whose full name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., will carry the torch through the neighborhood of Saint-Denis, according to the town's mayor, Mathieu Hanotin.

Hanotin said that Saint-Denis is the final stop of the Olympic flame's journey before it reaches the Eiffel Tower.

Snoop Dogg has already arrived in Paris, tweeting a photo on Tuesday of himself in the Olympic host city with the caption: "U ready? Paris 2024 Olympics ya digggg."

The rapper will also be involved in official coverage for this year's games.,

Snoop is expected to provide "regular reports" and "explore the city's iconic landmarks," according to event organizers.

"I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It's a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness," Snoop Dogg said in a statement in December.

Track and Field fans are no stranger to the rapper and the cachet he brings.

He made an appearance at the US Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, earlier this month, running a 200-meter exhibition race in 34.44 seconds.