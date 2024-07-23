VP Kamala Harris secures enough delegates to become Democratic nominee for president

If Vice President Kamala Harris clinches the democratic nomination, what would this mean for California?

Vice President Kamala Harris is inching closer to clinching the democratic presidential nomination by shoring up most of President Biden's delegates.

Vice President Kamala Harris is inching closer to clinching the democratic presidential nomination by shoring up most of President Biden's delegates.

Vice President Kamala Harris is inching closer to clinching the democratic presidential nomination by shoring up most of President Biden's delegates.

Vice President Kamala Harris is inching closer to clinching the democratic presidential nomination by shoring up most of President Biden's delegates.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Vice President and Bay Area native Kamala Harris has enough delegates to win the democratic presidential nomination with help from shoring up most of President Biden's delegates.

Around 7 p.m. on Monday, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi made the motion to endorse Kamala Harris for President at a virtual meeting of California's Democratic National Convention delegation. With the endorsement of California's delegation, Kamala Harris now has enough delegates to win the Democratic nomination for President.

Bay Area analysts weigh three factors that are most likely to influence the election and impact California.

Live updates: Kamala Harris secures enough delegates

Video in the media player above is from a previous update

So, what's next for the daughter of Oakland?

San Jose Political Science Professor Melinda Jackson says Vice President Harris has a brief opportunity to rebuild her campaign to reach that crucial roughly 10% of undecided voters in key swing states. That demographic would likely be influenced by age and the ability for both campaigns to adapt on key policy issues.

"I think you're going to see a dramatic change in the whole Bay Area," said Joe Cotchett, a close ally of President Biden and Vice President Harris. "And a dramatic change in California."

Cotchett explains a big benefit from a Harris presidency would mean greater access for the Bay Area on the national stage.

"Many people that have been involved in Washington are going to be able to have more communications, more direct communications with the Washington grouping, if you know what I mean," Cotchett said.

MORE: Attacks against Vice President Kamala Harris highlight underlying issues of misogynoir

Since Vice President Kamala Harris announced intent to replace President Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee, a barrage of attacks surfaced.

He also added a stark contrast from the republican nominee, former President Trump.

"She's got those bones in her that will let people who are women, people who are working, people who live month to month, paycheck to paycheck...know that she's a person that stands for them, not necessarily a large corporate American," Cotchett said.

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) announced on X Monday, "With immense pride and limitless optimism for our country's future, I endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States. I have full confidence that she will lead us to victory."

Key factors facing undecided voters

1. Age.

With President Biden now out of the race, former President Trump is now the oldest presidential nominee in U.S. history. In four years, he would be 82. Kamala Harris is currently 59.

"This is the irony... that the Trump campaign put so much emphasis on Biden's age. Now it looks like he's going to be facing a candidate who's significantly younger from him, represents a younger generation. And I think this is going to become a liability for Trump," said Professor Jackson.

2. Campaign strategy on divisive policy issues

Analysts believe Harris would be appealing to many undecided voters on issues like abortion and gun control. But may struggle on other policies like immigration, tax reform, foreign affairs, and the economy.

3. Undecided voters

"I think that Kamala Harris or whoever the Democratic candidate ends up being is going to have the message of we need to tax the wealthy more so that we can provide more support and services for the folks who are living paycheck to paycheck," Jackson explained. "This is a basic divide in American politics that the Republican Party wants to lower taxes, particularly on business."

RELATED: Watch Kamala Harris' journey from Berkeley to be 1st Black, Asian woman elected to vice presidency

"Kamala Harris: To Be The First" details her journey of hope from Berkeley to Washington, where she will soon begin a new chapter as the first Black and Asian woman elected vice president of the United States.

That policy another stark contrast to Donald Trump's Silicon Valley-backed running mate, J.D. Vance. Harmeet Dhillon, California's Republican Party Chairwoman and current Trump campaign lawyer, remains confident a Trump-Vance ticket will have greater appeal to undecided voters.

"We have a country that has been traumatized by almost four years of Democratic leadership in this country," Dhillon said. "I know that I have a lot of republican friends who did not support President Trump in prior election cycles. They're there now, and our party is on a roll and it's expanding."

Dhillon said republicans will blame Harris to be responsible for President Biden's failures.

But democrats point out Harris will be most well-equipped to speak to the administration's successes. For example, Cotchett, a nationally recognized trial lawyer, saw first-hand Harris' ability to prosecute as the state attorney general. He says those skills will be a powerful asset on the national stage against Donald Trump, who's been convicted of 34 felonies.

"She was a phenomenal prosecutor. She paid attention to everything. She was on top of it. She was in that office from eight to six every day on weekends," Cotchett said. "That's the electricity that she's going to get flowing through our society."

MORE: Bay Area native Kamala Harris' childhood friend, former colleague rally to support VP

Bay Area native Kamala Harris' childhood friend and former colleague are rallying to support the VP as she makes a bid for presidency.

The big question now is who would be Vice President Harris' running mate?

With Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer now out of the running, Cotchett expects it to be someone with east coast appeal, like Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro or Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. The two among a handful of names frequently mentioned, including Arizona U.S. Senator Mark Kelly, a Westcoast option.