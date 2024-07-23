Attacks against Vice President Kamala Harris highlight underlying issues of misogynoir

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Since Bay Area native and Vice President Kamala Harris announced her intent to replace President Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee, a barrage of attacks has surfaced. These attacks range from political criticisms to personal digs, reflecting a troubling blend of misogyny and racism, often referred to as "misogynoir."

While some criticisms focus on Harris's career, worldview, policies, and even accusations of covering up President Biden's declining stamina, many are deeply rooted in an attempt to "other" her. This othering often starts with the mispronunciation of her name.

Despite her nearly four years in the White House and four years as a headline-making senator, the mispronunciation of Vice President Harris's name continues. There were numerous examples during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last week.

Bob Unanue, Goya Foods CEO, even pronouncing the Vice President's name " Kay-Mah-La".

Brandi Summers, Ph.D., an associate professor at Columbia University, suggests this is not merely a mistake.

"If it's not intentional, the intentional component is that they're not willing to learn how to say her name properly. This creates an othering, making her appear too different to lead the nation," said Summers.

Along with her name, Harris's experience and qualifications are under attack. Not what Harris has done once she got a seat at the table -- they're also attacking how she got that very seat at the table.

"100% she was a DEI Hire. He said he was going to hire her," said Tim Burchett (R-Tennessee) on Capitol Hill on Monday.

Burchett's comments refer to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), insinuating that Harris's role is solely due to her race, undermining her political history and experience.

"To call her a DEI hire is to imply she has the role only because of her race, undermining her political experience," said Summers.

The Democratic Party now calls on Vice President Harris to make history by mounting a successful bid for the White House within four months. Dr. Summers argues that this expectation taps into problematic tropes that paint Black women as maternal women and saviors.

"We all need a mom. We need you to be 'Momala' of the country," said Drew Barrymore on CBS's The Drew Barrymore Show in a recent interview with Vice President Harris.

Summers points out the exhaustion Black women face due to these expectations.

"Black women are expected to save individual households and this sort-of national household. It is exhausting," she said.

These attacks on Harris's identity are an extension of the culture wars waged in the country over the past few years. Harris has faced such attacks throughout her career as San Francisco District Attorney, Attorney General of California, California Senator, and Vice President. As she mounts her fight for the White House, these attacks are likely to continue.