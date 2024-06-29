Pride weekend kicks off in San Francisco with love, lasers and 20th anniversary of Trans March

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Pride weekend is here, and San Francisco is getting ready to party in a big way, hundreds of thousands of people are expected. Pride Festivities and events are happening all around the city.

Giant speakers were on the move on Friday, where the mainstage took shape for this weekend's Pride Festival at Civic Center, where thousands will party. San Francisco Pride Executive Director Suzanne Ford is ready to host one of the biggest LGBTQ gatherings in the world, culminating with an epic Parade, celebrating freedom and equality.

"I suspect the weather is going to be good on Sunday, so down Market Street for the parade, we're going to have over a million people," Ford said.

What's being called the world's largest Pride flag went lit Friday night in front of the Ferry Building for a rainbow laser light display.

Organizers say this year's "Illuminate" will project 20 multi-colored lasers down the entire four-mile stretch of Market Street in San Francisco.

It celebrates 20 years of marriage equality in the city.

The lasers will stay on from dusk until dawn for three nights.

"It's an exciting time for our city and we're looking forward to not only celebrating in San Francisco but sharing this with other people who are going to be visiting from all over," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

"The economic impacts of getting people here to the city just a few days early will go a long way towards rebuilding San Francisco," said Ford.

In the Castro, there's lots of pride swag for sale. We found Magnolia Aquino and her fiancé visiting from Vegas.

"It feels very welcoming, I feel a lot more comfortable being able to hold her hand, kiss her, and hug her," said Aquino.

The music was loud in Delores Park, where a resource fair was being help held to support the Trans Community, before the 20th annual Trans March takes place. Organizer say the fight for rights is far from over.

"We still have a long ways to go with anti-bills against folks in Uganda, we want to pour out our love in all communities, especially Trans and LGBT communities," said Xaver Davenport, Pride Parade Grand Marshal.

For 20 years, members of the Bay Area trans community have gathered at Dolores Park to march for trans rights. Organizers of the march say it started with an anonymous email to community activists. Now, the event draws thousands each year.

"Eleven years ago I came here and it convinced me i should be myself and I have been coming here ever since," said Coda Gardner, a San Francisco resident. "It is the 20th anniversary, and it is so great to see people congregated here just like I said being themselves and opening themselves up to the experience and being here in public."

The day started with live music at the park. Around 6:30 is when the crowd moved to the street holding up a giant trans flag. They began marching towards Civic Center for a rally.

"We offer a model of how places ought to be embracing difference and helping folks out where they need help and lifting them up and helping them to achieve as well," said Supervisor Rafael Mandelmann. "There is a place that sees and celebrates them and you know if you can't make it work where ever you are, you can come here."

The organizers of the march say this is one of the largest trans events in the world.

"As a fellow trans person it means a lot because you can see all older trans folk, younger trans folk and we are all gathered in one place under the same umbrella of unity," said Hobie, an Oakland resident who asked us not use his last name. "To see my fellow trans siblings of all varieties in one place under the same general positive banner."