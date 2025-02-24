2025 Black Joy Parade: Best of Oakland's day celebrating community, culture and Black experience

Here's a look at some of the highlights from Sunday's 2025 Black Joy Parade celebration in Oakland.

Here's a look at some of the highlights from Sunday's 2025 Black Joy Parade celebration in Oakland.

Here's a look at some of the highlights from Sunday's 2025 Black Joy Parade celebration in Oakland.

Here's a look at some of the highlights from Sunday's 2025 Black Joy Parade celebration in Oakland.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Community, culture and the Black experience were celebrated on Sunday at Oakland's 2025 Black Joy Parade! Thousands walked along the parade route to show off pride in Black culture.

ABC7 is proud to have streamed the popular event for its third year in a row. We were there every step of the way, capturing the parade's best moments.

Watch some of the highlights in the video player above!

What is the Black Joy Parade?

Black Joy Parade is a hyper-positive nonprofit based in Oakland, CA that celebrates the Black experience and community's contribution to history and culture with its signature parade and celebration, partnerships and events.

The parade exists to provide the Black community and allies a live experience that celebrates the community's influence on cultures past, present and future. It unites a diverse community by creating a space to express the unique contributions to the Black experience.

PHOTOS: A look at the 2025 Black Joy Parade in Oakland

1 of 100

WATCH: 2025 Black Joy Parade in Oakland