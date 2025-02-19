WATCH SUNDAY: 2025 Black Joy Parade in Oakland

ABC7 will broadcast the parade live on Sunday -- you can watch wherever you stream.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Celebrate community, culture and the Black experience at Oakland's Black Joy Parade! ABC7 will be broadcasting live from the parade route to share the joy with you!

Julian Glover, Zach Fuentes, and Gold Beams' Tayleur Crenshaw are hosting the parade.

You can watch live starting at 12:30 p.m. in the video player above or wherever you stream ABC7.

The parade begins at the intersection of 14th Street and Broadway and ends at the corner of Broadway and Grand Avenue.

PHOTOS: A look at the 2024 Black Joy Parade in Oakland

Here's a look at some of the highlights from Sunday's Black Joy Parade celebration in Oakland.

WHAT IS THE BLACK JOY PARADE?

Black Joy Parade is a hyper-positive nonprofit based in Oakland, CA that celebrates the Black experience and community's contribution to history and culture with its signature parade and celebration, partnerships and events.

The parade exists to provide the Black community and allies a live experience that celebrates the community's influence on cultures past, present and future. It unites a diverse community by creating a space to express the unique contributions to the Black experience.

For more information on the Black Joy Parade, visit this page.