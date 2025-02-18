Black Joy Parade returning to Oakland this Sunday: Here's what to expect

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Black Joy Parade is returning to Oakland this weekend, and ABC7 is proudly broadcasting the parade for a third year in a row.

The annual parade is an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate Black History month and put a spotlight on local businesses and performers.

President and CEO of Visit Oakland Peter Gamez joined ABC7 to tell us more on what to expect this Sunday.

You can watch the Black Joy Parade wherever you stream ABC7 starting at 12:30 p.m.