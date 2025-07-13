2025 MLB draft tracker live updates: Picks and analysis



All 20 rounds of the2025 MLB draftare in the books, with the Washington Nationalstaking prep shortstop Eli Willits with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Los Angeles Angelsfollowed up by picking college pitcher Tyler Bremner and theSeattle Marinersnabbed another in Kade Anderson at third. TheColorado Rockiestook prep shortstop Ethan Holliday, who had been in the mix to go first overall, with the fourth pick, and theSt. Louis Cardinals rounded out the top five by selecting college pitcher Liam Doyle.

The second day of the draft featured rounds four through 20.

1. Washington Nationals: Eli Willits, SS, Fort Cobb-Broxton HS (Okla.)

Draft ranking: No. 3

Who is Willits? The son of former Angels outfielder Reggie Willits, Eli is one of a deep group of high school shortstops in this draft. He reclassified to the 2025 class, so is one of the younger players in the draft, not turning 18 until December, a big plus in analytic draft models. He's a clear shortstop with a good hit tool and contact ability, with his future power outcome the biggest question mark as he turns pro.

Why the Nationals took him here: There was a lot of intrigue about which direction the Nationals would go in a draft without a slam-dunk No. 1 pick -- and Washington surprised everyone with this pick. Willits was one of the top players in this draft, but he was behind Ethan Holliday and Kade Anderson as options to go No. 1 overall. He's one of the youngest prospects in this draft -- and that's a very good thing for his potential, consideringCarlos Correa and Francisco Lindorwere also both 17-year-old shortstops on draft night.

There's also a chance that taking Willits here could come with some bonus-money savings that sets Washington up for some splashy picks in the coming rounds. -- Mullen

MLB player comp:Kevin McGonigle, with more speed and defense

2.Los Angeles Angels:Tyler Bremner, RHP, UC Santa Barbara

Draft ranking: No. 18

Who is Bremner? Bremner entered the season alongside Jamie Arnold as the top collegiate pitcher after a strong sophomore season and a summer pitching for USA Baseball's collegiate national team, but he scuffled early on with inconsistent stuff and results. He finished stronger, including a string of double-digit-strikeout games, and he threw strikes, walking just 19 batters in 77 innings with 111 strikeouts. He sits 94-96, touching 98, but his plus changeup might be his best offering while his slider was hit hard and backed up compared to 2024.

Why the Angels took him here: Two picks into this draft and teams are already sending a clear message, as Bremner is the second straight curveball: The talent at the top doesn't match that of recent drafts, so Washington and L.A. are likely saving money with their picks with underslot deals. Bremner does fit the Angels' model of drafting college prospects who can move quickly, but ESPN's Kiley McDaniel had Bremner ranked just 18th on his most recent draft board. -- Schoenfield

MLB player comp:Michael Wacha with more upside

3.Seattle Mariners:Kade Anderson, LHP, LSU

Draft ranking: No. 1

Who is Anderson? Winner of the Most Outstanding Player award at the College World Series in leading LSU to the title after allowing one run in 17 innings, including a 1-0 shutout in the finals, Anderson topped Division I with 180 strikeouts, finishing 12-1 with a 3.18 ERA. Anderson had Tommy John surgery in high school, missing his senior season, but he's a polished lefty with a five-pitch repertoire if you include both his fastballs. His fastball carries well in the zone, and he commands it well, so it plays up over its 92-94 mph velocity (hitting 97).

Why the Mariners took him here:Seattle really couldn't have asked for a better situation than this. After seeing two surprise picks ahead of their No. 3 selection, the Mariners landed the breakout star of this year's College World Series and one of the surest players in this draft. Though Anderson lacks the true ace upside of recent college picksPaul SkenesandChase Burns, the left-hander is a polished starter who should move quickly through the minors and could be part of an already-strong Seattle rotation sooner rather than later.-- Mullen

MLB player comp:Max Fried

4.Colorado Rockies:Ethan Holliday, 3B, Stillwater HS (Okla.)

Draft ranking: No. 2

Who is Holliday? Yes, he's Matt's son and brother of Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday, the first pick in the 2022 draft. Like his brother, Ethan is a left-handed hitter, although he's much bigger (6-foot-4 compared to 6-foot) and built more like their dad, thus projects to have similar 30-homer power. He lacks the range to stay at shortstop but should be an above-average defender at third base. There are some concerns about his performance last summer on the showcase circuit and weak competition this spring in high school, but scouts love the swing and power ceiling.

Why the Rockies took him here: There was plenty of talk about Holliday being a possibility for the No. 1 pick, so the Rockies have to be happy about getting the player who might have the best chance of developing into a true major league star. His best-case scenario is reaching the majors as a power-hitting, good-fielding third baseman who turns into the Rockies' first franchise player since they traded away a power-hitting, good-fielding third baseman in Nolan Arenado. -- Schoenfield

MLB player comp:Left-handed-hitting version of Matt Chapman or Eugenio Suarez

Draft ranking: No. 6

Who is Doyle? One of the three highly rated lefty collegiate pitchers, Doyle went 10-4 with a 3.20 ERA for the Vols, striking out 164 in 95 innings, finishing second in Division I in strikeouts and first in K's per nine. After sitting in the low 90s as a sophomore, Doyle sat in the mid-90s, peaking at 100 mph and often just blowing his heater by college hitters. He throws strikes, isn't afraid to pitch inside and backs up the fastball with a splitter and slider, pitches he'll probably have to deploy more often as a pro.

Why the Cardinals took him here: Doyle's fastball could play in the majors right now, and the Cardinals have long been in need of some hard-throwing additions to their system. The question here is if the rest of Doyle's arsenal and delivery can be strong enough to keep him in the rotation. Best case, St. Louis just added a strong part of its rotation for years to come -- but a potential closer or top setup option isn't a bad fallback plan either. -- Mullen

MLB player comp:Spencer Strider, if he was left-handed but had real questions about his command/stamina/delivery

6.Pittsburgh Pirates:Seth Hernandez, RHP, Corona HS (Calif.)

Draft ranking: No. 4

Who is Hernandez? No high school right-hander has ever gone first overall, but Hernandez put himself in that discussion as the clear top prep arm in the draft. With a projectable 6-4 frame, he followed up a strong summer in 2024 with a dominant high school season, touching triple digits but also showcasing a plus-plus changeup and an above-average 12-to-6 curveball with a high spin rate. He was athletic enough to play the field when he didn't pitch, which might help him overcome the risky history of first-round high school pitchers.

Why the Pirates took him here: The Pirates have Paul Skenes in the majors and Bubba Chandler, perhaps the top pitching prospect in the minors, in Triple-A, and now they've added Hernandez, who might have the most upside of any pitcher in the draft, with a fastball up to 100 mph and plus-plus changeup. He's a good athlete (he was a second-round prospect as a hitter), which is another plus. The only negative is the scary history of first-round high school pitching prospects, but Hernandez might be the best prep right-handed prospect in a decade. -- Schoenfield

MLB player comp:Zac Gallen with more stuff or Devin Williams as a starter

7.Miami Marlins:Aiva Arquette, SS, Oregon State

Draft ranking: No. 9

Who is Arquette? The latest in the Oregon State pipeline that has produced first-round picks Nick Madrigal, Trevor Larnach, Adley Rutschman, Cooper Hjerpe and Travis Bazzana since 2018, Arquette is a Honolulu native who transferred from Washington and hit .354 with 19 home runs for the Beavers. Viewed as the best college position player, Arquette is 6-foot-5, leading many scouts to think he'll eventually move to third base even though he's agile enough for now to get a shot at shortstop.

Why the Marlins took him here: It's no secret that the Marlins are in need of some offensive thump throughout their system. In Arquette, they get one of the top hitters in college baseball and a prospect who should be able to supply some power while climbing quickly to the majors. It's hard to picture the 6-5, 220-pound Oregon State star sticking at shortstop for the long term, but he should have a home somewhere in Miami's infield. -- Mullen

MLB player comp: Somewhere on the Willy Adames to Isaac Paredes spectrum

8.Toronto Blue Jays:JoJo Parker, SS, Purvis HS (Miss.)

Draft ranking: No. 7

Who is Parker? Viewed as one of the most polished prep hitters in the draft, Parker was the Gatorade Mississippi Player of the Year (his twin brother, Jacob, is also a top prospect) and follows Konnor Griffin, taken ninth last year by the Pirates, as a Mississippi high schooler to go high in the draft. A left-handed batter, Parker has great hand-eye coordination and rarely swings and misses at anything in the zone. He has 20-homer potential, although he'll be tested to stick at shortstop long term.

Why the Blue Jays took him here: One of the many prep shortstops in a deep group, Parker's carrying tools are an outstanding bat to go with outstanding makeup. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him end up as the best hitter from this draft. WithBo Bichettepotentially leaving as a free agent, the Blue Jays could use a shortstop of the future, and Parker's bat could allow him to move quickly through the minors. -- Schoenfield

MLB player comp:Less athletic Gunnar Henderson or Rafael Devers with less mass/power?

9.Cincinnati Reds:Steele Hall, SS, Hewitt-Trussville HS (Ala.)

Draft ranking: No. 13

Who is Hall? A plus-plus runner with grade 70 or 80 speed, Hall is the first Alabama prep shortstop drafted in the first round since Condredge Holloway went fourth overall in 1971 (Holloway didn't sign and became the first Black QB in the SEC at Tennessee). Hall reclassified to the Class of 2025 and doesn't turn 18 until later in July. He should be a lock to stay at shortstop with his range and arm and already shows average power and ability to lift the ball.

Why the Reds took him here: Great baseball name. Like Eli Willits, Hall reclassified into this draft class and is one of the youngest players who will be selected this year. Draft models love that, but that's not the only reason to be high on Steele. He's a strong athlete and runner who should stick at shortstop long term. The big question, though, is if his free-swinging style will work at the next level. -- Mullen

MLB player comp:Trea Turner with a dash of Jett Williams and a dusting of Anthony Volpe

10.Chicago White Sox:Billy Carlson, SS, Corona HS (Calif.)

Draft ranking: No. 8

Who is Carlson? Seth Hernandez's high school teammate, Carlson is how you draw up a prep shortstop: above-average-to-plus bat speed and raw power, an 80-grade arm (up to 97 mph as a pitcher), range in the field and game performance. He's still growing into his power and will have to overcome some concerns about his hit tool, but the defense should give him a high floor and there's five-tool potential here.

Why the White Sox took him here: As expected, we're now getting the run of prep shortstops. Carlson's calling card is his defense, featuring a Masyn Wynn-type cannon. He also has the range to stick at shortstop and impressive raw power. If the hit tool comes around, the upside is huge, and he fits in nicely in a White Sox system that is finally showing some long-term potential solutions on offense -- obviously a huge need at the big league level. -- Schoenfield

MLB player comp: Bobby Witt Jr., but one tier lower in tools, and with questions if the ultimate offensive upside matches those tools (Jeremy Pena feels a bit closer)

11.Athletics:Jamie Arnold, LHP, Florida State

Draft ranking: No. 5

Who is Arnold? Arnold ranked third in Division I in strikeouts as a sophomore in 2024, behind only top-five picks Chase Burns and Hagen Smith, but pitched fewer innings in 2025 and saw his strikeout rate and strikeout-to-walk rate drop a bit. Still, he's viewed as a high-probability pick, with a fastball that sits in the 93 mph range from a low, easy delivery that he can pump up to 97, with a sweeping slider and feel for a plus changeup.

Why the Athletics took him here: Entering the season, Arnold was in the conversation to be the No. 1 pick, so getting him here has to make the A's happy. The Florida State left-hander is probably the second-safest pitcher in this draft, behind Kade Anderson, because of his polish and secondary stuff. Arnold's fastball is a class below some other recent top pitching prospects though, and that could limit him to be more of a mid-rotation starter than a future ace. -- Mullen

MLB player comp: A bit of Chris Sale and a bit of Nick Lodolo, if Arnold's command progresses

12.Texas Rangers:Gavin Fien, 3B, Great Oak HS (Calif.)

Draft ranking: No. 12

Who is Fien? Fien was one of the top prep hitters on the summer showcase circuit in 2024, but the 6-3 right-handed hitter struggled at times this spring during his regular high school season, not producing the same hard contact as consistently even though he was facing weaker competition. At his best, he has shown plus raw power with excellent bat speed and in-zone contact rates. He profiles well at third base with a strong arm.

Why the Rangers took him here: The Rangers have struggled to score runs the past two seasons following their World Series title in 2023, so it's probably not a surprise they would draft a hitter with one of the best hit/power combos in the draft. Fien should be able to stick at third base with a strong arm, but his bat is what will get him to the majors. -- Schoenfield

MLB player comp: Austin Riley with a bit of Josh Jung mixed in

13.San Francisco Giants:Gavin Kilen, SS, Tennessee

Draft ranking: No. 20

Who is Kilen? After transferring from Louisville for his junior season, Kilen was one of the best players in the SEC, hitting .357 with 15 home runs. After walking just seven times as a sophomore, he toned down his aggressiveness with the Vols and showed better swing decisions, drawing 30 walks against just 27 strikeouts. He projects as contact over power although showed some high-end exit velocity results on occasion. He played both infield positions for the Vols, although his fringy arm probably pushes him to second base in the pros.

Why the Giants took him here: Not to be confused with Gavin Fien, taken one pick earlier, Gavin Kilen is one of the safest bats in this draft -- and the Giants take him a year after they selected James Tibbs III, one of the safest bats in the 2024 draft, at No. 13. Kilen's power took a big step forward at Tennessee this year after he transferred from Louisville, making him arguably the most productive hitter in one of the SEC's best lineups. Despite that production this season, Kilen's power is more likely to show up as average than plus in the majors, but his hit tool figures to play at any level. -- Mullen

MLB player comp: In theBrice Turangarea as maybe a shortstop, but probably second base with a solid lefty stick (but not huge tools)

14.Tampa Bay Rays:Daniel Pierce, SS, Mill Creek HS (Ga.)

Draft ranking: No. 19

Who is Pierce? Yet another prep infielder who looks like a lock to stick at shortstop, Pierce played for his dad's high school team in Georgia, with plus speed and a plus arm his strongest attributes. Scouts love his makeup, and he has produced against quality pitching on the showcase circuit and could add power to his right-handed swing as he gets stronger.

Why the Rays took him here: The Rays love drafting athletic middle infielders -- think of Carson Williams in the first round in 2021 and Theo Gillen in 2024 -- even if that player has to eventually move to the outfield (as was the case with Gillen). Pierce is a good bet to stay at shortstop and, as a coach's son, brings all those intangibles you would expect. He'll need to get stronger and add more power, but the Rays don't historically rush their prospects, so Pierce will have time to develop. -- Schoenfield

MLB player comp: Jeremy Pena, if it all clicks

15.Boston Red Sox:Kyson Witherspoon, RHP, Oklahoma

Draft ranking: No. 10

Who is Witherspoon? The hard-throwing right-hander began his college career at a Florida junior college before playing two years for the Sooners, going 10-4 with a 2.65 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 95 innings this spring. He tops out at 99 mph and improved his walk rate from 4.5 per innings as a sophomore to 2.2. He throws both a slider and cutter and flashes a changeup and curveball as well. His twin brother, Malachi, also pitched for the Sooners and is also a prospect, although he projects as a fastball/slider reliever, whereas Kyson has the pitches and delivery to start.

Why the Red Sox took him here: While the Red Sox have been pumping out hitting prospects in recent years, pitching coming through the farm system hasn't exactly been a strength of theirs. Witherspoon has a chance to change that if everything clicks. He has power stuff and strong athleticism with the potential to be a legit swing-and-miss starter at the big league level. He isn't quite as safe a bet as the trio of college left-handers who went above him tonight, but some scouts believe the right-handed Witherspoon is on the verge of a breakout as the Red Sox land him here. -- Mullen

MLB player comp: Delivery and arsenal are shades of Dylan Cease, but command isn't there yet

16.Minnesota Twins:Marek Houston, SS, Wake Forest

Draft ranking: No. 22

Who is Houston? Wake Forest continues to pump out the first-rounders, with Houston following last year's first-round trio of Chase Burns, Nick Kurtz and Seaver King, who all went in the top 10. In 2023, it was Rhett Lowder and Brock Wilken. A gifted defender, Houston might be the best defensive shortstop in the draft. While he hit .354 with 15 home runs for the Demon Deacons, 11 of those home runs came at home in Wake Forest's hitter-friendly park. If there is some power here, Houston can develop into a starter; otherwise, he projects as a high-floor utility player.

Why the Twins took him here: A surefire shortstop, Houston might be the best collegiate defender in this draft and is right up there with Billy Carlson as the best overall defensive shortstop. That puts Houston in line as a potential long-term replacement for Carlos Correa, who is signed through 2028 (with some potential vesting options after that). The Twins do have Brooks Lee, their first-round pick from 2022, in the majors, but the jury remains out on both his bat and his glove. Houston will have to develop some power, but his glove alone should get him to the majors as at least a utility guy. -- Schoenfield

MLB player comp: Masyn Winn, if the offense continues to improve

17.Chicago Cubs:Ethan Conrad, RF, Wake Forest

Draft ranking: No. 30

Who is Conrad? Yet another Wake Forest transfer, Conrad played two seasons for Marist before landing at Wake, lighting up the scoreboard early on, when he hit .372 with seven home runs in 21 games before shoulder surgery ended his season early. A 6-4 lefty swinger, Conrad has the tools for both above-average hit and above-average power, although there is some concern about his aggressive approach. Although his numbers came before Wake's tougher ACC schedule, he did perform well in the Cape Cod League in the summer of 2024.

Why the Cubs took him here: If not for the shoulder injury he suffered in early April, there's a chance Conrad would not have been here for Chicago to take. He was one of the best performers in the ACC after coming over from Marist with a compact swing and gap-to-gap approach that should translate well to the pros. Conrad probably won't be a star, but he has a chance to be a player who both hits for a solid average and supplies some power for the Cubs. -- Mullen

18.Arizona Diamondbacks:Kayson Cunningham, SS, Johnson HS (Texas)

Draft ranking: No. 25

Who is Cunningham? Viewed as perhaps the best pure hitter in the draft, Cunningham has elite barrel control and bat speed with his left-handed swing and rarely swings and misses. Listed at 5-10, he's shorter than that, and there are some doubts about his ability to remain at shortstop, even though he's a plus runner. The swing is flat at times and will need to add some loft to reach some power. He's also 19 on draft day, a red flag under some draft models.

Why the Diamondbacks took him here: No team loves short players as much as the Diamondbacks, who drafted the 5-10 Corbin Carroll in the first round in 2019 and 5-9 Slade Caldwell in the first round last summer. Carroll is a big star and Caldwell is having one of the best seasons of any of the 2024 first-rounders. Cunningham is another sub 6-footer (5-10, to be exact) with an impressive hit tool and the Diamondbacks will hope they got another steal in the middle of the first round. -- Schoenfield

MLB player comp: Lefty-hitting Matt McLain, if the power comes

19.Baltimore Orioles:Ike Irish, RF/C, Auburn

Draft ranking: No. 11

Who is Irish? A three-year performer for the Tigers, Irish hit .350 with 39 home runs in his Auburn career, including .364 with 19 home runs this spring, when his OPS ranked second highest in conference play. He entered the season with concerns about his defense at catcher, and he ended up playing 45 games in the outfield compared with just 12 behind the plate, although he could still project as a backup catcher who plays all over the field.

Why the Orioles took him here: Where will he play as a pro? Good question. But there's one thing that is certain about Irish: He hit as well, or better, than just about anyone in college baseball this season. He put up huge numbers in the nation's toughest conference this year and produced against many of the SEC pitchers you'll see taken in the first few rounds of this draft. Until just about everything went sideways in Baltimore this year, the O's had a reputation for crushing their early position-player picks -- and Irish is exactly the kind of hitter who they have thrived at developing. -- Mullen

MLB player comp:Seiya Suzukiin terms of tools/outcomes, but a notch bigger -- and he might also be a passable defensive catcher

20.Milwaukee Brewers:Andrew Fischer, 1B/3B, Tennessee

Draft ranking: No. 24

Who is Fischer? Fischer's vagabond college career saw him go from Duke to Mississippi to Tennessee, where he was one of the sluggers in Division I this spring, hitting .341/.497/.760 with 25 home runs. He cut his strikeout rate down to 14% while ranking fourth in walks behind three small-school players. He delivers plus left-handed power to all fields with good loft. He played first base for the Vols for all but a few games, so his bat will have to be his carrying tool.

Why the Brewers took him here: The Brewers have a proven ability to find and develop pitchers, and they have a couple of highly rated 18-year-old shortstop prospects in Jesus Made and Luis Pena, so Fischer gives them a different kind of prospect as a polished college bat who should move quickly. First base hasn't been the strongest of positions for Milwaukee in recent years, so if that's where Fischer ends up, he could provide some stability there. -- Schoenfield

MLB player comp: Max Muncy (the Dodgers 3B/1B one)

21.Houston Astros:Xavier Neyens , 3B, Mount Vernon HS (Wash.)

Draft ranking: No. 26

Who is Neyens? A rare prep hitter from Washington state to go in the first round -- Corbin Carroll was the last in 2019 and Neyens is just the 10th in the history of the draft -- Neyens is a left-handed slugger with some of the best raw power of any high school hitter in this class. He gets the ball in the air to all fields, although he had mixed results last summer on the showcase, with some concerns about his ability to make contact. He threw 95 mph as a pitcher, so has plenty of arm to stick at third base.

Why the Astros took him here: The everything-goes-right-version of Neyens is a very enticing prospect -- a true left-handed slugger with game-altering home run power. But, at the very least, it's going to take some time and patience from the Astros in waiting for Neyens, who hasn't faced a whole lot of top-end talent as a Washington prep prospect and comes with some serious questions about his contact ability, to put it all together.-- Mullen

MLB player comp: Joey Gallo

22.Atlanta Braves:Tate Southisene, SS, Basic HS (Nev.)

Draft ranking: No. 37

Who is Southisene? A year after his brother Ty went in the fourth round and signed with the Cubs for an overslot $1 million, Tate gets drafted even higher. A right-handed batter with a broad set of skills, Tate doesn't quite match the pure hitting skills Ty had coming out of high school, but he projects to more power and is a more natural shortstop (although some scouts like him in center field). He's a USC commit -- where Tate's twin brother, Tee, pitched as a freshman.

Why the Braves took him here: Given the state of their shortstop situation in the majors -- where the Braves are currently starting slick-fielding, light-hitting Nick Allen -- and a farm system that is heavier in pitching prospects than position players, going for a shortstop makes sense. Southisene certainly has some development ahead of him and maybe even ends up in the outfield, but he immediately becomes perhaps the top position player prospect in Atlanta's system. -- Schoenfield

23.Kansas City Royals:Sean Gamble, 2B, IMG Academy HS (Fla.)

Draft ranking: No. 35

Who is Gamble? An Iowa native, Gamble played all four of his high school years at IMG Academy, where he has performed well against good competition on the showcase circuit, with plus bat speed from the left side and plus speed that might eventually see him land in center field, where he has seen action. He's another older high school kid, having turned 19 earlier this month, but he's a good athlete who needs to add polish to his game and cut down on the swing-and-miss.

Why the Royals took him here: The most interesting thing about this pick might be that Kansas City announced Gamble as an outfielder -- not a second baseman -- when selecting him. If the Royals think that he can stick in center field, the upside of this pick suddenly becomes a lot higher. Offensively, Gamble has a smooth left-handed swing and can drive the ball to all fields. He probably isn't going to hit a ton of home runs, but he has the potential to put up all-around numbers that will play just fine in center field. -- Mullen

24.Detroit Tigers:Jordan Yost, SS, Sickles HS (Fla.), Florida commit

Draft ranking: No. 56

Who is Yost? A bit of a pop-up player this spring, Yost wasn't a top prospect entering the spring but got stronger, although his top exit velocity at the draft combine a few weeks ago was one of the lowest of any player there. He's a plus runner with knowledge of the strike zone and a quick left-handed swing. He's committed to Florida, where his older brother, Hayden, plays.

Why the Tigers took him here: Given the depth of both their major league roster and their minor league system, the Tigers could roll the dice and draft a high schooler who's very projectable. Yost is only 56th on McDaniel's draft board, but he soared up draft lists this spring, and the Tigers might view him as a young player with a lot of potential to grow. With infield prospects like Kevin McGonigle and Bryce Rainer ahead of him, the Tigers can afford to be patient with Yost. -- Schoenfield

25.San Diego Padres:Kruz Schoolcraft, LHP, Sunset HS (Ore.), Tennessee commit

Draft ranking: No. 29

Who is Schoolcraft? At 6-8, Schoolcraft has two-way ability on the mound and at first base, but it's his powerful left arm that got him drafted this high. While he sits in the low 90s, he has been up to 97, throwing from a low three-quarters slot. There are concerns about his breaking ball and how the fastball plays, but his changeup has a chance to be outstanding. It's a strong foundation for a young pitcher.

Why the Padres took him here: There are two things you can count on the Padres finding early in the MLB draft: strong baseball names and the prep pitching prospects with the highest-possible upside. And Schoolcraft checks both boxes. While we've spent a lot of time talking about polish and safe bets among the college pitching prospects taken tonight, Schoolcraft is on the opposite end of the spectrum as a 6-8 high schooler who can touch the high 90s with his fastball -- but he still has plenty of development work ahead of him. -- Mullen

MLB player comp: Cristopher Sanchez, if it all clicks

26.Philadelphia Phillies:Gage Wood, RHP, Arkansas

Draft ranking: No. 16

Who is Wood? After pitching primarily in relief his first two seasons with the Razorbacks, Wood moved into the rotation but came down with a shoulder impingement early on and missed two months, returning to finish with 37 innings across 10 starts. His final start was one to remember, however: a no-hitter against Murray State in the College World Series with a CWS-record 19 strikeouts (just the third no-hitter in CWS history and first since 1960). He has one of the best fastballs in the draft, sitting 95 but reaching 98, with excellent carry that induces a ton of chase. He adds a hammer curveball to give him one of the best pitch combos in the draft. There is clear reliever risk here given the health history, but he'll be given a chance to start.

Why the Phillies took him here: Wood has a chance to be one of the steals of the draft in going this late in the first round. Yes, his track record in college is limited, but the two-pitch mix is elite. Indeed, given some of the struggles of the Phillies' bullpen and Wood's limited innings this spring in college, it's not out of the question that he's rushed to the majors this season as a reliever and then developed next year as a starter. -- Schoenfield

MLB player comp: Usage/outcomes could look like Lance McCullers, though Wood is more fastball-oriented

27.Cleveland Guardians:Jace LaViolette, CF, Texas A &M

Draft ranking: No. 21

Who is LaViolette? LaViolette had some 1-1 chatter at the beginning of the season after hitting 29 home runs as a sophomore, but his numbers dropped way off as he hit .258 with 18 home runs, his strikeout rate remaining a problem at over 25%. Still, he's a 6-6 lefty slugger with plus-plus raw power and a plus runner who might be able to stick in center field (or be a plus defender in right). He makes quality swing decisions and has a quick bat, but swings and misses a lot in the zone.

Why the Guardians took him here: This is a very un-Guardians-like pick, but Cleveland has also been in desperate need of power-hitting outfielders and that is exactly what LaViolette is -- as long as he can make enough contact to get to his tremendous power. The Guardians are getting a player at No. 27 who was in the conversation to go about 26 spots earlier than this before the college baseball season began. If they can get the best out of the long-limbed Texas A &M slugger, this could be one of the steals of this draft. At the same time, there is definitely a fair share of risk here. -- Mullen

MLB player comp: Cody Bellinger, if he moves his swing in that direction

28. Kansas City Royals:Josh Hammond, 3B, Wesleyan Christian HS (N.C.)

Draft ranking: No. 17

Who is Hammond? A two-way player whose father is High Point University coach Joey Hammond, Josh's future will be on the dirt as he wants to play every day. Last summer, he drew comparisons to Austin Riley for his two-way performance, but Hammond slimmed down this spring, got stronger and drew comparisons to Josh Donaldson, showcasing 65 or 70 raw power. He has good hands at shortstop, but a lack of range will slide him over to third base.

Why the Royals took him here: Given the need for power on the major league team, it makes sense for the Royals to go for Hammond's power potential, especially after drafting more of a speed player in Sean Gamble earlier in the first round. Hammond was No. 17 on Kiley's draft board, so this could also be good value at this point of the first round. -- Schoenfield

MLB player comp: Some Riley (two-way prep 3B), but visually more like Donaldson

29. Arizona Diamondbacks:Patrick Forbes, RHP, Louisville

Draft ranking: No. 33

Who is Forbes? A two-way player as a freshman, Forbes focused on pitching the past two seasons and went 4-2 with a 4.42 ERA as a junior but with big-time strikeout numbers (117 in 71 innings). He sits in the mid-90s but has been up to triple digits, getting swing and miss with explosive life at the top of the zone. He has a wipeout slider, but the lack of a consistent third pitch, plus some injury history and control issues, suggests he could end up in the bullpen.

Why the D-backs took him here: After taking a high school hitter with their first pick, the Diamondbacks turn around and go college starter here. A former two-way player, Forbes has taken off during his time at Louisville and still has plenty of room for growth. He has thrown just over a 100 innings during his college career, so he's much more raw than most college aces, but his explosive fastball and athleticism could help him find another level on the mound as a pro. -- Mullen

30. Baltimore Orioles:Caden Bodine, C, Coastal Carolina

Draft ranking: No. 23

Who is Bodine? The switch-hitting catcher was a three-year starter for Coastal Carolina, hitting over .300 each season. He had nearly twice as many walks (47) as strikeouts (24) this spring, with some of the best contact rates in the country, but he hit just five home runs. He can catch and his arm is good enough, so it's a question of whether he can impact the baseball enough as a pro.

Why the Orioles took him here: Hmm, are the Orioles down on Adley Rutschman? Or is this a potential hedge against Rutschman's potential departure down the road as a free agent? At the minimum, Bodine gives the Orioles a true catcher in their system, especially if top prospect Samuel Basallo ends up as a first baseman or DH. Bodine will have to show better impact to project as more than a backup, though. -- Schoenfield

MLB player comp: Alejandro Kirk, but in a different package

31. Baltimore Orioles:Wehiwa Aloy, SS, Arkansas

Draft ranking: No. 15

Who is Aloy? The Hawaii native started his college career at Sacramento State before playing his final two seasons at Arkansas. He was the SEC Player of the Year after hitting .350 with 21 home runs, showing strong exit velocity metrics and, while not a burner on the bases, the range and athleticism to remain at shortstop. He had twice as many strikeouts as walks, whiffing over 20% of the time, so the contact and chase issues will have to improve.

Why the Orioles took him here: The reigning SEC player of the year at the No. 31 pick? It might be better to ask "Why didn't anyone else take Aloy in the 30 picks before this?" And it comes down to his tendency to produce more swing-and-miss than you'd like to see from a college prospect. But, as we said when the Orioles took fellow SEC standout Ike Irish earlier tonight, they have a history of getting a lot out of this type of hitter -- and they're leaning into college bats so far. -- Mullen

MLB player comp: Willy Adames -- a real shortstop defender with plus power but some contact concerns

32. Milwaukee Brewers: Brady Ebel, 3B, Corona HS (Calif.)

Why the Brewers took him here: The son of Dodgers' third-base coach Dino, Ebel was a high school teammate of Seth Hernandez and Billy Carlson, making Corona High School the first ever with three first-round picks. Ebel is another lefty-hitting high school infielder, not turning 18 until later this month. He didn't have the best spring and while he played third base because of Carlson, he could get a chance to start out at shortstop in the pros. -- Schoenfield

33. Boston Red Sox: Marcus Phillips, RHP, Tennessee

(Acquired from the Brewers in the trade forQuinn Priester)

The second Tennessee pitcher taken tonight, Phillips actually throws just about as hard as No. 5 pick Liam Doyle and can also find the strike zone. But there are some questions about Phillips' arm action that the Red Sox will have to address as he progresses. -- Mullen

34. Detroit Tigers: Michael Oliveto,C, Hauppauge HS (New York)

Oliveto feels like an even bigger roll of the dice for the Tigers than Yost. Nobody was on Oliveto last year and he had committed to Yale, but then he had a big showing at the WWBA World Championship in Florida last fall. Whether he can stick behind the plate is a question, but that tournament showed he can hit velocity and there is 30-homer potential here. -- Schoenfield

35. Seattle Mariners: Luke Stevenson, C, North Carolina

Stevenson has been on the draft radar since he was a high school star but instead decided to head to North Carolina. He's one of the best catching prospects in the draft and has strong power that has showed up in games during his time in the ACC -- but there are some concerns about his swing-and-miss at the plate and his average that pushed his draft stock to here. -- Mullen

36. Minnesota Twins: Riley Quick, RHP, Alabama

Quick is a huge former offensive lineman (he was a four-star recruit out of high school) who's listed at 6-6, 255 pounds. He was up to 98 mph with the Crimson Tide this spring while coming off Tommy John surgery. The stuff is better than the results -- 3.92 ERA, 62 hits allowed in 62 innings -- but there is big upside here if Quick can develop some consistency and throw enough strikes with his fastball/slider/changeup combo. -- Schoenfield

37. Baltimore Orioles:Slater de Brun, CF, Summit HS (Ore.)

(Acquired from the Rays in trade forBryan Baker)

A shorter, lefty-swinging outfielder, De Brun (No. 34 in Kiley's draft rankings) is built along the lines of Slade Caldwell, last year's 29th overall pick by Arizona, or even better, another Diamondbacks outfielder from the Pacific Northwest, Corbin Carroll. With plus speed and range, De Brun projects as an excellent defender and has showcased bat-to-ball skills and a good eye at the plate, with questions about where his power ultimately ends up. -- Schoenfield

38.New York Mets: Mitch Voit, 2B, Michigan

A three-year starter at Michigan, Voit showed steady improvement and hit .346/.471/.668 with 14 home runs and more walks than strikeouts. The Mets announced Voit as a two-way player, although he last pitched in 2024, posting a 5.49 ERA in 10 starts. His future is probably as a second baseman, where he has plus speed. He looked good there this spring in his first season at the position. -- Schoenfield

39.New York Yankees: Dax Kilby, SS, Newnan HS (Ga.), Clemson commit

Yes, another left-handed-hitting prep shortstop. Kilby, No. 28 in Kiley's draft rankings, has a short and direct swing to the ball, showing excellent contact skills and performing well against elite pitching on the showcase circuit last summer. He's a lean 6-3, with room to add more bulk, projecting to average power. He'll have to find a defensive home as scouts project a move to second base or outfield. The MLB player comp here is Colt Keith/Ryan McMahon, but with a chance for a better hit tool.

40.Los Angeles Dodgers: Zach Root, LHP, Arkansas

After Hagen Smith went No. 5 in the 2024 MLB draft, Root had a strong year replacing him as Arkansas' Friday night starter and struck out 126 hitters in 99 innings. An East Carolina transfer, Root doesn't have the upside Smith had but still profiles as a future big league starter with a solid four-pitch mix highlighted by his changeup and curveball. -- Mullen

41. Los Angeles Dodgers: Charles Davalan, LF, Arkansas

(Acquired from the Reds in the trade forGavin Lux)

The fourth Arkansas player selected, Davalan is a Canadian native who moved to Florida for his senior year of high school and then played one year at Florida Gulf Coast before hitting .346 with 14 home runs for the Razorbacks. He's just 5-9 and his arm limits him to second base or maybe left field (he's played both in college), but he has leadoff skills and a high motor. -- Schoenfield

42. Tampa Bay Rays:Brendan Summerhill, CF, Arizona

(Acquired from the Athletics in the trade forJeffrey SpringsandJacob Lopez)

Summerhill -- 14th in Kiley's draft ranking -- hit .323 in his Arizona career, including .343 this spring, although he missed time with a broken hand. He was hitting over .400 before the fracture, but his exit velocity readings were down from 2024 even before the injury, and he finished with just four home runs in 44 games. He played right field for the Wildcats but played center on the Cape and could be given a chance there, where there would be less pressure on the power to develop. Summerhill is in the Riley Greene/Brandon Nimmo range as a hit-over-power tweener who could grow into above-average power production.

43. Miami Marlins: Cam Cannarella, CF, Clemson

The ACC Freshman of the Year in 2023 when he hit .388, Cannarella played through a shoulder injury in 2024 and then had labrum surgery before the 2025 season. He still hit .353, but his power dropped from 11 home runs to five. He's hit-over-power anyway, with plus speed (although he didn't run the past two seasons because of the shoulder) and is a sure-thing center fielder. No. 27 in Kiley's draft rankings,Cannarella's MLB player comp is Jung-Hoo Lee but with plus center-field defense.

