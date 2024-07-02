3 coyotes shot, killed after 5-year-old attacked at SF Botanical Garden

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Three coyotes were shot and killed in San Francisco's Botanical Garden at Golden Gate Park over the weekend. It happened just one day after a five-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote.

Signs of coyotes are posted all around the San Francisco Botanical Garden. On this Monday, the park is open again to the public. It was shut down Friday after a coyote bit the girl during her supervised camp.

"A coyote aggressively went after one of the kids -- a five-year-old girl -- and bit her on the butt," said Capt. Patrick Foy with Dept. of Fish and Wildlife.

According to Foy, the girl was treated at a hospital and a DNA sample was taken from the girl's wound.

Then, over the weekend, the department teamed up with U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Wildlife agents spotted three coyotes and set out traps but were unable to catch the animals. Then later, agents shot and killed the animals in the botanical garden.

"The three coyotes were the immediate vicinity of where the attack occurred," said Foy.

Authorities sent DNA samples of the animals to a lab in Sacramento to be tested to see if they match the DNA of the child attacked.

Forensic scientists matched the DNA profile from the child's bite wounds to a coyote euthanized over the weekend.

In the mean time, Brendan Lange, a spokesperson for the Gardens of Golden Gate Park released this statement:

"During pupping season, coyotes can exhibit more protective behavior to safeguard their young."

Wildlife authorities say this isn't the first attack involving a coyote.

"In the state of California, there have been six in the last months," said Foy.

Captain Foy says all but one of them happened in Southern California.

At the botanical garden, some visitors have taken note of the coyote warning signs.

"We're surrounded by a city filled with concrete and somehow, you know, nature find a way. And they find these little oases in the middle of the city, and yeah. It's crazy," said Michael Frei.

"That's crazy to think there's coyotes in the city. It's kind of, you know, usually seeing them out in the desert," said Giovanni Santillan.

Wildlife authorities remind people to be careful around coyotes.

If you encounter a coyote, slowly walk away.

Also, authorities want you to realize that just because you see a coyote, doesn't mean it will attack you.

Captain Foy says you are more likely to be attacked by a domestic dog than be attacked by a coyote.