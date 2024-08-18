3 killed in early-morning solo-vehicle crash in Fremont, CHP says

FREMONT, Calif. -- Three people are dead in the wake of a crash that took place on northbound Interstate Highway 880 at the Warren Avenue overcrossing in Fremont early Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported to the CHP at 5:53 a.m., the CHP said. CHP officers and emergency crews arrived on scene and determined a solo vehicle with three occupants crashed into a concrete barrier.

This is an image where a solo-vehicle car crash took place at the Warren Avenue overcrossing in Fremont on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024.

Initial CHP reports say the car caught fire.

All three succumbed to their injuries, the CHP said.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, according to the CHP.

KGO-TV staff contributed to this report