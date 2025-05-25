3 men die after crashing into unoccupied parked car in Vallejo, police say

VALLEJO, Calif. -- Three men died when their car crashed into an unoccupied vehicle in Vallejo early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded shortly after 3 a.m. to the crash reported in the area of Sonoma Boulevard and Valle Vista Avenue and arrived to find a vehicle that had crashed into the rear of an unoccupied car parked on Sonoma Boulevard, according to Vallejo police.

The three men in the car were all pronounced dead at the scene and their names were not immediately available.

Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation and pending toxicology results.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Officer Brad Kim at (707) 648-4329 or Brad.Kim@cityofvallejo.net.