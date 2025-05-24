24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
3 people displaced after car crashes into El Sobrante home

The homeowner says speeding cars have been an issue on the street for a while and cars have even crashed into his yard before

Saturday, May 24, 2025 5:31PM
A car crashed into the front of a home in El Sobrante Saturday morning.

EL SOBRANTE, Calif. (KGO) -- A car smashed into the front of a home in El Sobrante Saturday morning.

The car had first hit a parked car and then drove into the home on Orinda Road around 2:30 a.m.

Video shows the car inside the living room.

There were no injuries reported.

Three people who live in the home have been displaced.

The homeowner says that speeding cars have been an issue on the street for a while and cars have even crashed into his yard before.

