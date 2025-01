LIVE: 3.7 preliminary magnitude earthquake hits off coast of San Francisco, USGS says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A 3.7 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of San Francisco, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS says it was about 3 miles from the San Francisco Zoo.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

