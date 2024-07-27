3rd person found dead after car goes over cliff at Devil's Slide in San Mateo Co., CHP says

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. -- A third person was found dead on Saturday in a vehicle that went off a cliff off State Highway 1 at Devil's Slide in San Mateo County on Friday, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesperson.

The vehicle was recovered on Saturday, allowing lanes to reopen on Highway 1 in both directions.

The highway was closed after a gray, two-door sedan went off the road and down a cliff south of the Tom Lantos Tunnels at about 11:40 a.m. Friday.

A CAL FIRE team rappelled down to the vehicle and confirmed two people were deceased inside at the time.

CHP spokesman Caleb Benefiel said the crash remains under investigation.