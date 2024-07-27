  • Watch Now

3rd person found dead after car goes over cliff at Devil's Slide in San Mateo Co., CHP says

Sunday, July 28, 2024
3rd person found dead after car goes over cliff at Devil's Slide: CHP
A third person was found dead in a vehicle that went off a cliff off state Highway 1 at Devil's Slide in San Mateo County, according to the CHP.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. -- A third person was found dead on Saturday in a vehicle that went off a cliff off State Highway 1 at Devil's Slide in San Mateo County on Friday, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesperson.

The vehicle was recovered on Saturday, allowing lanes to reopen on Highway 1 in both directions.

The highway was closed after a gray, two-door sedan went off the road and down a cliff south of the Tom Lantos Tunnels at about 11:40 a.m. Friday.

A CAL FIRE team rappelled down to the vehicle and confirmed two people were deceased inside at the time.

CHP spokesman Caleb Benefiel said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
