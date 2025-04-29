4 youth dead, several injured after car plows through Illinois after-school program: police

The four people who died are believed to be children and teens, police said.

A car crash in Chatham, Illinois at the YNot building in the 300-block of Breckenridge Road left at least four people dead on Monday afternoon.

CHATHAM, Ill. -- Four people, believed to be children and teens, were killed when a car drove through an after-school camp on Monday afternoon, Illinois State Police said.

ISP said officers responded to the YNOT After School Camp in Chatham around 3:20 p.m. That's just south of Springfield, Illinois.

The vehicle drove into the east side of the building, hitting people outside and inside, before crashing through the west side wall, ISP said.

ISP said four people died in the crash. Those victims are believed to be between 4 and 18 years old.

One of the victims who died was inside the building at the time of the crash, and the three others were outside, ISP said.

Several people were taken to local hospitals, and a helicopter airlifted one of them.

The driver, who was not injured, was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Police said the driver is considered a suspect, though no charges or arrests have been announced.

The investigation is ongoing. Further information about what led up to the deadly crash was not immediately available.