4 Oakland Chevron stations burglarized, damaged by thieves, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An investigation is underway in Oakland after four Chevron stations were burglarized early Tuesday morning all within the span of an hour.

However, at this time, it's unclear if the same group targeted all four gas stations.

It all started just before 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Chevron on Foothill Boulevard near High Street.

Police say a group of people rammed a Lexus into the food mart, leaving a gaping hole in the side of the building.

Once the car was towed away, there was a mess of shredded wires, broken glass, and scattered food left behind.

"They broke everything. Everything went down. We have to damage the whole building and put it back on," said station manager Navdeep Grewal. "I'm closed, as of now. And it might be a week, two weeks before I open it."

The suspects took off before police arrived.

The other burglaries happened at a trio of Chevron stations that are owned by the same company.

Just after 3:30 a.m., burglars targeted a Chevron station on Lakeshore Avenue.

In recent weeks, a series of bold burglaries and robberies in Oakland and Alameda has left businessowners frustrated and concerned for their safety.

Surveillance video shows a red car ramming the front window of the convenience store, where the cash register is, and then a group of people rummaging through the debris.

Police say the group took off as officers got to the scene.

Next, a Chevron station on Redwood Road was hit, just before 3:45 a.m. Tuesday.

In the surveillance video, you can see a person break the glass window, crawl through it, and start looking for items to steal.

About 15 minutes later, the Chevron station on Moraga Avenue in Montclair was burglarized.

Surveillance cameras captured multiple cars pulling up to the business and several people getting out.

Police say a car rammed into the building here, too.

Oakland police say this is an ongoing investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact the OPD Burglary Section at (510) 238-3951.

Authorities are also asking anyone who has videos or photos that could assist in the investigation to send them tocidvideos@oaklandca.gov.