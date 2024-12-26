Burglars in Oakland crash cars through Lucky supermarket, steal ATM: police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police in Oakland are trying to find the burglars behind a smash-and-grab at a grocery store in the Montclair neighborhood Thursday morning.

At around 4:45 a.m. thieves drove cars into the Lucky supermarket on Mountain Boulevard.

The burglars took an ATM and drove off.

It's unclear how many people were involved.

The owners say this is the second time someone smashed the front of the store in a burglary attempt.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Oakland police.