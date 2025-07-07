1 injured during residential fire in San Jose, fire department says

A residential fire on the 1600 block of Carmel Drive in San Jose on Friday night injured one, the Fire Department said.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A residential fire in San Jose on Friday night injured one, the Fire Department said.

Firefighters say they were called to the 1600 block of Carmel Drive for reports of a tree on fire, following fireworks in the area.

Firefighters arrived at a house fire that threatened to spread to multiple homes on the street, the San Jose Fire Department said at about 10:20 p.m.

The fire extended to two vehicles and due to ember cast from trees, three homes sustained minor damage. One resident was taken to the hospital with injuries and is expected to survive.

The two-alarm fire was eventually controlled, and units began to clear at 11 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

