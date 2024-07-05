Fireworks injure 2 teenagers in Berkeley on 4th of July, police say

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Police in Berkeley say two teenagers were injured by fireworks on Thursday.

One teenager was seriously injured by a firework that exploded in his hand. Police say he was taken to the hospital, and is expected to recover. Another teenager was treated on scene for minor injuries.

It happened on Fairview Street near Ellis. Officers responded to the intersection shortly before 10 p.m.

"One of the juveniles had to be transported to hospital with moderate injuries. He's expected to survive. The 2nd juvenile had minor injuries. He was treated on scene. He released on scene to a parent or guardian," said Sgt. Donovan Edwards with the Berkeley Police Department.

Edwards says the teens' parents were notified as soon as they found the boys.