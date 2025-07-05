SJ Animal Care and Services gearing up for increase in lost pets due to fireworks

San Jose Animal Care and Services is gearing up for increase in lost pets due to 4th of July fireworks.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Keep an eye on your pets this weekend. Loud fireworks that will ring out for the next few days often lead to a major increase in lost animals being brought into local shelters.

San Jose Animal Care and Services is already taking steps to prepare for the busy holiday weekend.

For many, the Fourth of July Fireworks display is their favorite part of the holiday.

For animals, including those at shelters, not so much.

"The Fourth of July is one of the scariest days for pets," San Jose Animal Care and Services field operations supervisor Jaysen Jenkins said. "They just want to get away from the noise - which means they'll jump fences, we've even had reports of dogs breaking through plane glass windows."

Jenkins says taking precautionary steps to calm your pet before fireworks with a walk outside, or medication from a vet, and making sure the animals have updated tags are some of the best ways to protect them.

"It's really important for us as a community and as pet parents to ensure that the dogs are safe and secure," Jenkins said.

When animals get lost in San Jose, Saratoga, Cupertino and Milpitas, they are brought to San Jose Animal Care and Services.

Division Manager Kiska Icard says they're leaning on foster families and increased staffing to help with the anticipated 30% increase of lost pets over the weekend.

A recent audit highlighting inhumane conditions at the shelter contributed to other changes that aim to make a difference.

"This time last year, we had over 700 animals in the shelter," Icard said. "So, to be standing here with about 400 animals and seeing that all of those animals are getting better care and exactly what they need is something that I'm very proud of."

Animal advocates say things are still not good enough, especially after we've reported on multiple dogs dying after stays in the shelter.

They're concerned about the influx of animals that may come here over the holiday weekend.

So, we asked Icard if this fear is warranted given past issues.

"There should be no reason for people to be concerned if their animals get out? They're going to get them back?" ABC7 News South Bay reporter Dustin Dorsey asked.

"If a community members' animal gets out and they come to San Jose Animal Care and Services, they can check on our website, Pet Compass, and browse all of the stray animals that come in - and know that if their animal is here, they're getting excellent care," Icard said.

To learn more about San Jose Animal Care and Services or view the list of lost animals, click here to visit their Pet Compass website.