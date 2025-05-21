Advocates demand change after latest dog death at SJ Animal Care Center

On Tuesday evening outside City Hall, community members held a candlelight vigil to honor animals who died at the San Jose Animal Care Center

On Tuesday evening outside City Hall, community members held a candlelight vigil to honor animals who died at the San Jose Animal Care Center

On Tuesday evening outside City Hall, community members held a candlelight vigil to honor animals who died at the San Jose Animal Care Center

On Tuesday evening outside City Hall, community members held a candlelight vigil to honor animals who died at the San Jose Animal Care Center

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Animal advocates are saying enough is enough at the San Jose Animal Care Center.

On Tuesday evening outside City Hall, community members held a candlelight vigil to honor animals who died at the city shelter.

The most recent death was Lola, who a shelter employee found tangled in her IV catheter and leash last week.

Her owners created a sign.

Princess Aguilar, 13, said Lola was their family dog for the past six years.

VIDEO: Audit reveals inhumane conditions at San Jose Animal Care Center

People are speaking up and demanding better conditions for animals currently sheltered at the city-run San Jose Animal Care and Services.

"I was shocked when I found out she died. I didn't want to believe it, I still don't believe - I locked myself in the room," Aguilar said.

The employee who found Lola believes the proper protocols were not followed. And that's exactly why advocates are out protesting.

Rebekah Davis-Matthews is the co-founder of the organization, Sustain Our Shelters.

"She's not the first one and she won't be the last if they don't make changes," Davis-Matthews said.

In December, ABC7 News spoke with many of these same advocates when a city audit revealed inhumane conditions and overcrowding at the shelter.

MORE: Another dog death reported at SJ Animal Care Center following audit of inhumane conditions

Lyne Lemoureux held a sign showing a small cat named Chuckie. Lemourex said he got sick and was euthanized after 86 days at the shelter.

"Nothing's really been done except wasting time, wasting money. I am angry at the shelter management - they have shown they are incompetent they need to be replaced," Lemoureux said.

Lemoureux has been volunteering at the shelter for the last nine years.

"I still volunteer because if I could hopefully save one than the chaos, the toxic environment is somewhat worth it," Lemoureux said.

We spoke to Deborah Howard, the founder of Companion Animal Protection Society.

She's making a documentary while also working to push legislation for better management of municipal shelters statewide.

MORE: Richmond no-kill rescue facing criticism regarding care of sick kittens

"There needs to be a baseline for shelters. They all need to have the same set of rules, and they need to be licensed, and they need to be inspected, and they need to be taught how to run a shelter," Howard said.

Howard said the shelter in San Jose needs to offer low-cost spay and neuter options.

She also encourages more outreach in Spanish. This is what Howard said following the launch of their website and PSA in Spanish.

"And believe it or not, we got more calls from the Bay Area about where to go for low-cost spay and neuter than anywhere else in the country," Howard said.

The city is conducting an internal review to determine Lola's cause of death.

In a statement to ABC7 the city said: If any wrongdoing is found, there will be accountability.