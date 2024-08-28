Richmond no-kill rescue facing criticism regarding care of sick kittens

The Milo Foundation has approximately $150,000 annually for vet costs, according to founder and director Lynne Tingle.

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- Some people associated with a no-kill rescue in Point Richmond that saves thousands of animals from euthanasia every year are alleging the organization isn't doing enough to treat some sick kittens. Critics say some of them are not receiving the vet care they need, but the founder and director of the organization says that's not true.

The Milo Foundation is a no-kill rescue in Point Richmond. The founder tells ABC7 News it rescues approximately 1,500 animals annually that otherwise would be facing euthanasia. Now, Milo is facing allegations it's not providing proper veterinary care for some sick kittens.

"Here they are," said volunteer Tina Spagnoli while holding up the two kittens, Bravo and Echo, she had been fostering at the time of the interview.

She says she and Milo employees have been sounding the alarm to founder and director Lynne Tingle.

"That was just new to me that a rescue would not respond appropriately or do whatever it takes to make sure that the animals in their care stay alive," said Spagnoli.

Milo's founder and director, Lynne Tingle denies this though and gave ABC7 News a tour of the Milo Foundation and answered questions about the kittens.

"Three-week-old kittens, two-week-old kittens, sick five-week-old kittens - they're vulnerable," said Tingle.

She estimates the Point Richmond location currently has around 30 cats; approximately half of them were sick when ABC7 News visited Milo. Some with upper respiratory issues - others ringworm or eye infections.

"We start them on the antibiotics, we clean their eyes, we give them meds and if they aren't improving then it's time to go to the vet, we don't take them to the vet on day one unless it's a life-threatening condition," said Tingle.

Tingle says Milo has a couple of registered vet techs on staff and two vets of record that the organization can make appointments with.

"But right now, all veterinary offices are overbooked and overworked," said Tingle.

Most of the antibiotics are on-site.

"A lot of the eye meds are back ordered right now," said Tingle.

But critics say that's not the issue. Spagnoli alleges Milo staff aren't taking the some kittens to the vet when it's needed.

"This is the result of proper veterinary care," said Spagnoli.

Spagnoli took her two fosters to her personal vet.

"Two antibiotics and sub-q fluids and here he is today," said Spagnoli while holding up a kitten.

But another kitten from the same litter named Delta remained at Milo.

"The one that was the most severely-ill - she ended up passing away the next day," said Spagnoli.

In an email Spagnoli shared with ABC7 News of Delta's passing, Tingle wrote in part, "... I'm sorry that a kitten passed due to lack of action on Milo's part. Kittens can be very difficult to diagnose but clearly more should have been done."

"One of them was weaker and passed before we could get him into the vet," said Tingle.

"What they're doing is they're just delaying or giving inadequate care," said Spagnoli.

"This wanting to run everyone to the vets all the time is not realistic," said Tingle.

A member of Milo's Board of Directors tells ABC7 News that since January, Milo has rescued 360 cats, more than 50% of them young kittens. Three-hundred of them were adopted out.

Six passed away this year, one that the Board says was elderly.

A Milo employee ABC7 News spoke with also recently took a kitten to an outside vet and paid out-of-pocket.

"She did not have approval to do that. It was not necessary that she did that," said Tingle.

Tingle said employees should check in with Milo first and try to go to its vets instead of others.

She also said Milo will reimburse that employee. As for Spagnoli's vet visit --

"She's a wealthy woman in Marin but we can pay her back if she so chooses," said Tingle.

Milo has approximately $150,000 annually for vet costs according to Tingle; there's additional budget for spay and neuter.

"It is not about saving money, it's not a matter of money, it's a matter of time and a matter of let's see what needs to happen," said Tingle.

"We get them in as soon as we can," she continued.

She also says many arrive sick.

"We have ferrel kittens and cats wrapped up in tape left at our door," said Tingle.

It's not the first time Milo has faced criticism. In 2009, the Marin Humane Society shut down the San Rafael location for alleged overcrowding and dirty conditions, according to prior reporting.

"That place was very small, we have more staff," said Tingle.

But Spagnoli says staff members are also frustrated.

"It's alarming that staff members are reaching out to me for help," said Spagnoli.

"It is our intention to take care of every animal that is here. We're doing our best," said Tingle.

After ABC7 News visited Milo Foundation, Spagnoli dropped off her two foster kittens at Milo to be spayed and neutered.

While there, Tingle told Spagnoli she could no longer foster the organization's kittens.

By phone when ABC7 News asked why, Tingle said, "She doesn't have the best interest of our organization at heart. She's done enough damage."

The Board tells the I-Team Milo is making changes to improve conditions including having a designated medical contact on call every day to handle emergency medical needs from fosters and the adoption center. Milo is also hiring a new Director of Operations as well as a feline medical caregiver. On Tuesday, the medical director at Abbey Hospital, one of the vets who treats Milo's animals, called ABC7 News and said he believes Milo does a great job triaging the rescues it takes in.

