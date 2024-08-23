SF senior dog rescue unable to operate new vet clinic amid PG&E power issues

Muttville Senior Dog Rescue is facing a major setback with the power at their brand-new San Francisco location, and the founder is worried senior dogs across the state will be euthanized as a result.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A rescue organization for senior dogs is facing a major setback at their brand-new San Francisco location, which is triple the size of their last location.

Muttville Senior Dog Rescue just moved into the new space near Florida Street and 20th Street toward the end of July.

The only problem? The power.

And some worry this means senior dogs across the state will be euthanized as a result.

"We did intake on the 28th of July and the 29th of July, our power went off and it's been off since," Sherri Franklin, the CEO and Founder of Muttville Senior Dog Rescue said.

In a statement, PG &E says they "worked extensively with Muttville to provide guidance on steps needed to ensure safe, reliable and timely electric service. However, Muttville's electric demand went beyond the load limit, and PG &E was not informed of the change."

The utility company said the demand overloaded PG &E's circuit twice, damaging their equipment.

"My hope is dwindling by the day," Franklin said.

After weeks without power, she was asked to sign a so-called "load-limiting agreement" on Friday.

By Tuesday, PG &E got the lights back on.

But it's still not enough power to run medical equipment and the computers needed to admit new senior dogs to the clinic.

"It's frustrating to wake up day after day, sitting in this incredible space knowing what we can be doing and knowing that we can't actually do it," Franklin said.

So for now, they're keeping the dogs at their old location on 16th and Alabama Street.

They're also paying extra to rent a clinic across town for other services.

"We usually bring in 20 to 25 dogs every single week and right now, we're bringing in five to six dogs a week," Franklin said.

The Kern Project is a rescue group that brings dogs from overcrowded shelters in the Central Valley area to the Bay Area.

Now, they have to turn dogs away because of the stoppage at Muttville.

"This is not a good situation that we want to see ourselves in, having to backtrack on the promises we made to these shelters where we were taking their senior dogs, so it's heartbreaking," Franklin said. "I don't want to say an absolute, but I'm sure they're euthanizing some of those dogs that we should be taking in at Muttville right now."

In the meantime, PG &E says it's still working with Muttville and a contractor on a long-term plan.

"I think it's just the lack of the urgency felt on behalf of PG &E that's holding us up," Franklin said.

Muttville's final adoption event at their Alabama Street location is this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.