Audit reveals inhumane conditions at San Jose Animal Care Center

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- People are speaking up and demanding better conditions for animals currently sheltered at the city-run San Jose Animal Care and Services.

Lyne Lemoureux is a volunteer.

"So volunteers and staff are scrounging for litter boxes - I had to make calls to get cardboard boxes from people," Lemourex said.

Because of community concerns, the city council ordered an audit report in October 2023.

On Tuesday, they reviewed the findings.

The audit highlights capacity care and shelter protocols.

It noted in the summer, there were nearly 700 animals on site, while shelter capacity was roughly 500

The average length of stay for animals has increased

The are 39 recommendations for improvements or changes

Director of Public Works Matt Loesch responded to the report - they're considering 21 of the recommendations as high priority.

"And so it's not like we're doing this in a place of calm, we're doing this in a place of crises with the animals. And so we're trying to get to a place where - are there additional resources that can help make that happen - we need to evaluate that quickly," Loesch said.

Loesch pointed to a photo that was taken by a volunteer in September that circulated online. It shows a dog in poor condition.

Shelter staff brought the dog named Pumpernickel to the meeting to explain the shelter does cause him stress, but he is doing well, and ready for adoption.

During public comment, that display did not sit well with current volunteers.

"You decided to bring a dog here to show that he's well taken care of - if that's the case I don't know if any of you saw him shaking but that was stress," one speaker said.

The nonprofit Companion Animal Protection Society shot this footage at the shelter on September 24 for an upcoming documentary, "The Crisis at California's Animal Shelters."

Rebekah Davis-Matthews worked at the shelter for nearly four years.

"We know kennel conditions were filthy at times. I mean I'm sure it's not always like that, but you know more often than not I've experienced it myself when I've gone to drop off donations seeing how it is," Davis-Matthews said.

The city council will receive their first bi-annual update from the auditor in March.

Shelter officials will provide the council with their own update in May.