35 East San Jose businesses to receive free security cameras thanks to $50,000 pilot program

A new pilot program is bringing free security camera systems to 35 businesses in East San Jose's Alum Rock Village neighborhood.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- More than $50,000 has been invested in enhancing security for small businesses in one Bay Area community.

A new pilot program is bringing free security camera systems to 35 businesses in East San Jose's Alum Rock Village neighborhood. Officials hope it will deter crime and provide greater safety for both business owners and customers.

The Alum Rock Village neighborhood is filled with dozens of small businesses that have a big reach.

"Everyone comes to the East Side to get handmade Mexican goods, Vietnamese goods, especially the artisanal foods that are offered to the greater San Jose and really Santa Clara County community," said District 5 City Councilmember Peter Ortiz whose office was behind the program.

However, the businesses have faced a series of challenges.

"We have had a string of armed robberies here," Ortiz said.

The businesses have banded together to form the Alum Rock Business Association, and now they're getting support from the city.

As part of the pilot program, the $50,000 has been allocated to provide 35 small businesses with four security cameras each, with installation included.

"A lot of these businesses are small and family-owned," said Dr. Hien Nguyen who owns Esthetic Dental Care in the village. "Even if they have the money to buy the cameras, they might not have the expertise to set them up."

San Jose police will work with business owners to identify the best locations for the cameras. The cameras will be registered with the police department, allowing officers to request footage if a crime occurs. Business owners can also choose to have police monitor the cameras 24/7.

"Our primary focus is still patrolling the area, but we also want to build better relationships with the business owners," said Capt. Brian Spears of the San Jose Police Department. "This program is another way to enhance communication between officers and the community."

The hope of businesses owners is that the presence of security cameras alone may also prevent crime.

"That camera, and saying that 'We're watching you' is just a deterrent, especially for people who want to shoplift or throw trash here and there," Nguyen said.

While the pilot program is currently focused on the Alum Rock Village neighborhood, the goal is to expand it to other areas of San Jose that are experiencing high crime rates.

"We want to reassure the entire community that the East Side is a safe place to shop and eat," said Ortiz, "The city of San Jose is standing up for our small businesses."

Businesses without existing security systems will be prioritized. Those that already have cameras will still receive support from the San Jose Police Department in optimizing camera placement.