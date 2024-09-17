SF unveils more crime-fighting technology, touts 'lowest crime rate in 10 years'

San Francisco city leaders unveiled new technology on Monday aimed at reducing crime in the city.

San Francisco city leaders unveiled new technology on Monday aimed at reducing crime in the city.

San Francisco city leaders unveiled new technology on Monday aimed at reducing crime in the city.

San Francisco city leaders unveiled new technology on Monday aimed at reducing crime in the city.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco city leaders unveiled new technology on Monday aimed at reducing crime in the city.

Live View Technology, or LVT, cameras have been around for years, with 15,000 being used nationwide. Municipalities and private property owners use the cameras but the units are new to San Francisco thanks to the passage of Proposition E in March. That measure allows the city to use drones and install 400 license plate readers.

MORE: 1 month of San Francisco curfew enforcement on Tenderloin businesses: Is it working?

It's been about a month since the curfew enforcement began in San Francisco's Tenderloin District to combat crime and open-air drug markets.

Chief Bill Scott, alongside Mayor London Breed, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins and Sherriff Paul Miyamoto say that technology is working.

"We've seen in July and June, a seventy percent decline in car break-ins. Open-air drug dealing, side shows, you name it. This new technology can also make those things a lot better. San Franciscor is seeing a record low in terms of crime, the lowest crime rate in 10 years." said Breed.

San Francisco has three LVT units. One will be deployed to the Mission, the second to the Mid-Market area and the third will be determined. All are completely mobile and depending on efficacy, more could be on the way.

Mark Cranney, Chief Revenue Officer for LVT calls the technology a "force multiplier" to help alleviate staffing shortages.

"It's a 10 times reduction of what it would cost for a guard of police on-site" he says, citing the cost in approximately the $30,000-$40,000 range per camera system.

MORE: 100 license plate reader cameras are live in SF. Mayor to criminals: 'You are going to be caught'

About 100 automated license plate reader cameras are live in San Francisco and SFPD says they have been critical to combat crime.

In addition to flashing lights and messaging, the units can also be monitored live, depending on the situation.

ABC7 News spotted one along Zanker near the VTA in San Jose.

"We see a 50 to 70 percent reduction in incidents," says Cranney of data from around the U.S.

DA Jenkins says when a crime is committed the cameras will make it easier for her to prosecute.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

"I want to walk into the courtroom and be able to prove my case. Being able to have technology that captures an incident, an assault, or auto burglary so I can demonstrate to the jury exactly what happened. We have to make sure people fear consequences on the back end," said Jenkins.

Chief Scott also emphasized the balance of privacy and community values with the use of surveillance. He says the decision to implement the LVT systems came from community feedback.

So far no word where the third camera will be deployed during the upcoming Dreamforce conference.