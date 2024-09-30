7-month-old baby grazed by bullet after fight in Bay Point neighborhood, authorities say

BAY POINT, Calif. (KGO) -- A man was shot and a seven-month-old baby was grazed by a bullet when a fight between two large groups of people broke out on the street in Bay Point, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday near Desanie Circle and Harvey Way.

The man and the baby were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Two suspects were arrested.

