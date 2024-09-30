2 people injured in shooting in Bay Point neighborhood, police say

Two people were rushed to the hospital after they were shot in Bay Point late Sunday.

BAY POINT, Calif. (KGO) -- Two people were rushed to the hospital after they were shot in Bay Point late Sunday.

An ambulance rushed one of the victims to the hospital after gunfire broke out on Desanie Circle near Harvey Way in unincorporated Contra Costa County.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in a residential cul-de-sac.

The conditions of the victims have not been released.

Sheriff's investigators did not share information about the suspect or suspects.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.