75th annual Wagon Train over Sierra reenacts 'Great Western Migration'

Dozens of people are taking part in the 75th annual wagon train run -- the historical reenactment of the "Great Western Migration" over the Sierra.

Dozens of people are taking part in the 75th annual wagon train run -- the historical reenactment of the "Great Western Migration" over the Sierra.

Dozens of people are taking part in the 75th annual wagon train run -- the historical reenactment of the "Great Western Migration" over the Sierra.

Dozens of people are taking part in the 75th annual wagon train run -- the historical reenactment of the "Great Western Migration" over the Sierra.

ROUND HILL, Nevada (KGO) -- It's 'Wagons Ho' in the Sierra!

Dozens of people are taking part in the 75th annual wagon train run -- the historical reenactment of the "Great Western Migration" over the Sierra.

MORE: Lake Tahoe completely full for 1st time since 2019, US officials say

The event began Saturday in Round Hill, Nevada, and closely follows the route taken by settlers and would-be prospectors back in 1859.

The trek takes eight days, culminating Saturday in Pollack Pines.