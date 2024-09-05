8 businesses affected after 3-alarm fire damages South Bay strip mall, SJFD says

  • Watch Now

Thursday, September 5, 2024 3:04PM
8 businesses affected after 3-alarm fire damages South Bay strip mall
No injuries were reported after crews contained a three-alarm blaze that damaged a strip mall early Thursday morning at San Jose's Alum Rock district.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Crews contained a three-alarm blaze that damaged a strip mall early Thursday morning at San Jose's Alum Rock district, according to fire officials.

The strip mall, located in the 2600 block of Alum Rock Avenue, had eight businesses affected by the fire reported at 3:46 a.m., according to the San Jose Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

Due to the fire, eastbound Alum Rock Avenue was partially closed. Travelers are advised to avoid the area if possible and use caution around personnel and equipment.

The cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed.

