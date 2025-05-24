8 people rescued after sailboat capsizes in SF bay, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Eight people were rescued from a sinking sailboat in San Francisco on Saturday.

But rescue crews with the San Francisco Fire Department and the Coast Guard remain in the water as of Saturday afternoon because the captain refuses to abandon his vessel.

"We're trying to get this captain to leave his boat, although that's the story of the pirates. No one leaves their boat. The captain goes down with the boat. So, here we are, trying to keep him safe," Lt. Mariano Elias, San Francisco Fire Captain.

Fire boats and jet skis are keeping a close watch on the captain.

None of the passengers were injured.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.