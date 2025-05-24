Crews rescue 9 people from sinking sailboat in SF bay

Nine people were rescued from a sinking sailboat in San Francisco on Saturday.

Nine people were rescued from a sinking sailboat in San Francisco on Saturday.

Nine people were rescued from a sinking sailboat in San Francisco on Saturday.

Nine people were rescued from a sinking sailboat in San Francisco on Saturday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Nine people were rescued from a sinking sailboat in the San Francisco bay on Saturday.

The call came in around 2 p.m. and happened near the Marina Green.

But rescue crews with the San Francisco Fire Department and the Coast Guard stayed in the water Saturday afternoon because the captain refused to abandon his vessel. The captain is the ninth person on the boat.

"The only person we are worried about this time is currently the captain who we are trying to cause to leave his boat to safety," said Lt. Mariano Elias, San Francisco Fire Captain.

"We're having to leave the fire department individuals on the jet skis to watch him until the vessel comes and tries to tow his boat out," he said.

The captain eventually got off the sailboat.

"It caught the wind wrong and tipped over and filled up with water. Everybody was wearing their life jackets and fully geared for cold water. So there was no problem," said Ernie Beffel, a friend of the captain, who was rescued off the boat.

Witnesses visiting San Francisco saw the incident unfold.

"Basically, we saw people on the surface of the boat. And finally, after a few hours, there's only one guy left, the captain and he floated out and is now being pulled back," said Steve Williams, a tourist.

"He would not be moved off the boat," said Mary Ann Williams.

"They all say he's stubborn and wouldn't get off the boat...he's the captain of the ship," said Steve.

The boat is owned by a youth sailing club called Sea Scout. They tell ABC7 it was being sailed by adult alumni in a masters race, when the rudder failed and the vessel capsized.

"It's a very old, antique boat. This is from World War II. It's a whaling boat. It's been converted for sailing for kids to learn how to sail," said Beffel.

None of the passengers were injured.