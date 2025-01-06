Abbie Stockard's win at Miss America 2025: scholarship, title, and a year of opportunities ahead

Abbie Stockard from Alabama has been crowned Miss America 2025 during the finals ceremony at the Walt Disney Theater in Orlando, Florida.

The new Miss America takes home $50,000 in tuition scholarship, plus she will travel America as the brand ambassador for the Miss America Organization.

52 women from across the country, one from each state plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, competed in several categories: Private Interview, Fitness, Talent, Evening Wear and On Stage Question.

Judges for the final night of completion included Olympian Carl Lewis, Miss America 1995 Heather Whitestone McCallum, Retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Stacy D. Harris, Miss America 1985 Sharlene Wells Hawkes and WWE/"Cheer" star Gabi Butler.