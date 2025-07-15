ABC News docu-series sheds new light on 30-year-old case of Jodi Huisentruit

New leads, new outlook. ABC News Studios' docu-series "Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit" examines the case of the news anchor who went missing 30 years ago. It's streaming now on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

It's been 30 years since Iowa morning news anchor Jodi Huisentruit vanished from her apartment complex in the early morning before heading to work. It's believed she was abducted, but her case has yet to be solved.

The story captured the attention of the nation then and now, it's the subject of a three-part documentary series by ABC News Studios called "Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit."

"We were really given some extraordinary access here to really see what it is like to work a lead in this case," Awes told On The Red Carpet. "For those who have followed this case, I promise there is a lot of new information in here that has not been out there."

The documentary crew spoke with a friend of Huisentruit's who, after watching a "20/20" special on the case, gave police a new lead to follow.

"I mean this is a this is an active case for Mason City Police and it always has been. There is nothing that they want to do more than solve this case and bring some justice here," Awes said.

One particularly poignant moment in the docu-series was when Awes and the team visited KIMT News, where Jodi was a morning anchor.

"KIMT today, her station, it's like a time capsule, right? I mean, I'm walking in there and seeing these tapes and like having my own memories about what that time period really was like," Awes recalled. "But just the fact that her desk, it really is still there. I opened the drawers and I sat there for a minute. You know, it was kind of a surreal experience. I've been working on Jodi's story really for years but this was the first time I'd had the opportunity to go to KIMT. It was very easy to picture her there, almost like you walk in and you can feel what that newsroom would have felt like back then and what a presence she would have had there."

Awes hopes the docu-series is a call to action to anyone who may have information on the case.

"Everybody wants to hopefully be part of helping to solve this case, you know, or to encourage people to come forward with that missing information that is out there somewhere that could help help us find her," she said.

"Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit" is streaming now on Hulu.

