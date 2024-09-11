ABC News presidential debate fact check: A look at the claims made by Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

PHILADELPHIA -- Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet face-to-face for the first time in a highly-anticipated debate Tuesday night. The two presidential candidates describe the state of the country in starkly different terms. Trump often paints a dark picture centered around issues such as immigration and high inflation, while Harris focuses on optimism for the future, promising that "we're not going back."

Here is a closer look at some of the claims both candidates have made throughout the debate.

Claim: Trump 'intends on implementing' Project 2025

Fact check: Needs context

Conservative allies and former advisors to Donald Trump published a 900-page policy blueprint in April 2023 to help a new Republican administration transition to power. The effort - dubbed Project 2025 - was organized by the Heritage Foundation, a prominent right-wing think tank. It details proposals for staffing the government and restructuring federal agencies, writing regulations, managing the economy and ensuring national security.

Harris claims Trump "intends on implementing" the "detailed and dangerous" plan if he wins a second term. But Trump denies any association with Project 2025, saying on social media in July: "I have not seen it, have no idea who is in charge of it," and also publicly denounced its substance as "seriously extreme" and developed by the "severe right."

"I disagree with some of the things they're saying and some of the things they're saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal," Trump posted on social media. Many of the document's priorities, however, are broadly championed by Trump, including construction of a border wall, mass deportation of undocumented immigrants and banning transgender athletes from women's sports, among other things.

Dozens of former members of his administration were involved in the project, including former cabinet secretaries and West Wing aides. Many of the same people helped craft the Republican Party platform, ABC News has reported. Speaking at a Heritage Foundation event in April 2022, Trump said: "This is a great group and they're going to lay the groundwork and detail plans for exactly what our movement will do... when the American people give us a colossal mandate to save America."

Claim: Trump says he completely shut down the Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Fact Check: Mostly false

The Nord Stream 2 is an undersea pipeline that would have allowed Russia to increase natural gas exports to western Europe while bypassing Ukraine and depriving Kyiv billions of dollars in access fees. It's true that in 2019, Trump announced sanctions that halted the pipeline's construction. But by that point, the pipeline was nearly complete with a majority of the project occurring under Trump's presidency, according to a 2020 analysis by the Congressional Research Service. Biden later waived sanctions against the pipeline's builder at the request of Germany in 2021, but reimposed penalties the following year as Russia invaded Ukraine.

Claim: Kamala Harris wants to ban fracking

Fact Check: Needs context

It's true that Harris once called to ban fracking altogether, but she has since said she changed her policy view. During a CNN town hall on climate change in 2019 when she was still a Senator, Harris said, "There's no question I'm in favor of banning fracking." Fracking is short for "hydraulic fracturing," and it's a technique used in the extraction of oil and natural gas from underground rock formations.

Harris also said she backed California's efforts to stop the practice in her home state when she was the state's attorney general. However, she eventually changed her view on fracking when she became Biden's running mate in 2020. During an October 2020 segment on ABC's The View, Harris said neither she nor Biden would ban fracking. Harris reiterated that she would not ban fracking during the ABC News Presidential Debate.

Claim: Trump said 'they didn't fire anybody having to do with Afghanistan.'

Fact: True, but needs context.

It is accurate that no one with a direct role in the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in 2021 has been held publicly accountable.

Trump appears to be specifically referring to a suicide bombing that killed 13 U.S. service members.

U.S. Central Command ultimately concluded that the bombing was not preventable and that members of a Marine sniper team were mistaken when they told others they had the suicide bomber in their sights.

Trump, congressional Republicans and several Gold Star families say they believe these investigations have not gone far enough.

Claim: Haitian migrants eating pets in Ohio

Fact Check: False

According to the city of Springfield, Ohio, these claims are false. A city spokesperson tells ABC News there have been "no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals in the immigrant community."

Rumors that migrants from Haiti are stealing and eating animals there have run rampant after a series of claims spread widely online, amplified by social media posts from leading political figures in recent days.

"Additionally, there have been no verified instances of immigrants engaging in illegal activities such as squatting or littering in front of residents' homes. Furthermore, no reports have been made regarding members of the immigrant community deliberately disrupting traffic," the spokesperson added.

The House Judiciary GOP X account used AI tools to show Trump holding cats and ducks, portraying him as a savior of animals.

One of the main images circulating online, showing a man holding a dead goose, was taken not in Springfield but in Columbus, Ohio, two months ago. The resident who captured the image told ABC News he was surprised to see his image used to " push false narratives."

According to the Springfield News-Sun, the Springfield Police Department has not received any reports of pets being stolen and eaten. The city even created a webpage debunking some claims.

Migrants have been drawn to the region because of low cost of living and work opportunities, the city says on its site. The city estimates there are around 12,000 to 15,000 immigrants living in the county, and that the rapid rise in population has strained housing, health care, and school resources. But the city also says that the migrants are in the country legally and that many are recipients of Temporary Protected Status from the federal government.

Claim: 'If Donald Trump were to be reelected, he will sign a national abortion ban.'

Fact Check: False.

Trump has said he has "no regrets" in selecting the Supreme Court justices who overturned the constitutional right to an abortion. But he also repeatedly has promised that if elected, he will not sign a federal abortion ban into law and will leave the issue up to the states.

One open question this year had been whether he would enforce the Comstock Act, an 1873 law that prohibits mailing materials used in abortions. Among other things, the law would make it illegal to ship the drug mifepristone, which is used to terminate early pregnancies. The Biden administration has said the law is unenforceable because the drug has medical uses other than abortion, and it would be impossible to know how the drug was being used. Trump's running mate, JD Vance, and other conservatives have called for the enforcement of the law.

In an August interview with CBS News, Trump said that while "we will be discussing specifics of it," he will not enforce the Comstock Act.

Claim: Trump 'killed' bill that would have secured border

Fact Check: True

Earlier this year, a bipartisan group of senators unveiled a $20 billion plan to substantially bolster security along the U.S.-Mexico border. It would have added hundreds of border patrol and ICE agents and asylum officers; funded construction of new border wall; expanded detention facilities; ended "catch and release;" effectively closed the border entirely when illegal crossings surge; and raised the bar for asylum claims. (Source: text of bill

The influential Border Patrol union, which has previously endorsed Trump, publicly backed the bill. But hours after the draft legislation was unveiled on Feb. 5, Trump urged his party to oppose the bill, even as many Republicans have spent years lobbying for some of the security measures included in the deal.

"I'll fight it all the way," Trump told supporters at a Las Vegas rally Feb. 8. "A lot of the senators are trying to say, respectfully, they're blaming it on me. I say, that's okay. Please blame it on me."

Trump openly invoked election-year politics as a motivation for his position: "This Bill is a great gift to the Democrats, and a Death Wish for The Republican Party. It takes the HORRIBLE JOB the Democrats have done on Immigration and the Border, absolves them, and puts it all squarely on the shoulders of Republicans," Trump wrote on social media. The bill failed a key Senate procedural vote in May, with all but one Republican voting against it, including all those involved in crafting the deal.

Claim: Trump left us the worst unemployment since the Great Depression.

Fact Check: Needs context

The unemployment rate peaked at 14.8% in April 2020 when Trump was in office - that was indeed the highest level since the Great Depression, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But unemployment rapidly declined to 6.4% in January 2021 by the time Trump left office, as the economy started to rebalance. And that 6.4% unemployment rate is still better than the 10% peak during the Great Recession in October 2009.

If you eliminate pandemic statistics, the lowest unemployment rate under Trump was just slightly higher than the lowest point under Biden. Both were good: 3.5% under Trump and 3.4% under Biden at their lowest respectively, according to data provided by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Claim: Trump says 'We have inflation like very few people have ever seen before. Probably the worst in our nation's history.'



Fact Check: False, but it was very high

It's true that early in Biden's presidency, the annual inflation rate peaked at roughly 9% (June of 2022), but that's not the highest it's ever been. There are several examples of the inflation rate being much higher than 9% in the U.S, including in the immediate aftermath of WWII and during the oil embargo and shortages of the late 70's and early 1980s. But, there are several examples of the inflation rate being much higher than 9% in the U.S., including in the immediate aftermath of World War II and during the oil embargo of the late 70's and early 1980s when the inflation rate peaked at 14.5%. The inflation rate as of July 2024 is at 2.9% annual inflation, the lowest it has been in 3 years. It should also be noted that President Biden has falsely claimed that he inherited a high rate from his predecessor. In fact, inflation was at 1.4 percent when he took office.

Data for this fact check was gathered from Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, or St. Louis Fed

Claim: Trump wants "20% tax on everyday goods" that would cost families "about $4000 more a year"



Fact Check: True, but needs context

Trump has proposed a universal "10-20%" tariff on all U.S. imports, from cars and electronics to wine, food products and many other goods. He has also proposed a 60% tariff on imports from China. Vice President Harris called the plan "Trump's sales tax," though the former president has not explicitly proposed such a tax. Independent economists, however, say the proposed import tariffs would unquestionably result in higher prices for American consumers across the board (Tax Foundation, American Action Forum, Tax Policy Center, Center for American Progress, Peterson Institute)>. The precise financial impact on families is hard to predict and estimates vary widely - from additional annual costs per household of $1,700 to nearly $4,000, depending on the study.

Trump has not called for any tax hikes for American families. He has proposed exempting Social Security benefits and tips from taxation, as well as extending individual tax cuts enacted in 2017.

Claim: Trump says Democrats support abortions after birth

Fact Check: False

Trump was asked about his shifting stances on abortion issues, specifically his flip-flop on support for Florida's abortion rights ballot measure.

He spent a majority of his response railing against Democrats for being "too liberal" on abortion access and falsely stating they support abortions after birth.

"In other words, we'll execute the baby," he claimed.

This is false. There is no state that allows the killing of a baby after birth. Infanticide is illegal in all 50 states.

"There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it is born," ABC News moderator Linsey Davis responded.

