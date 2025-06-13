LIST: No Kings Day protests happening Saturday against Trump in San Francisco Bay Area

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of No Kings Day protests are set to be held throughout the U.S. on Saturday to protest President Donald Trump's administration and to counterprogram the military parade in Washington, D.C., marking the U.S. Army's 250th birthday.

RELATED: What to know about 'No Kings Day' protests countering Trump and military parade

Here's a list of events happening across the San Francisco Bay Area:

Alameda

Alameda City Hall

12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Albany

1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Belmont

Belmont Sports Center

3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Benicia

1st Street Gazebo

1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Berkeley

Berkeley Bike and Pedestrian Bridge over Interstate 80, south of University Avenue

1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

MORE: 'No Kings' protests against Trump to take place across Bay Area on Saturday

Colma

Corner of Serramonte and Junipero Serra Boulevards

2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Dublin

12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

El Cerrito

12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Fairfax

Bolinas Road & Broadway

10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Fremont

Fremont Courthouse, near the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Paseo Padre Parkway

11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Fremont

Social Security Administration on Mowry Avenue

11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Half Moon Bay

92 and Main Street

12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Hayward

Historic Hayward City Hall, across from Hayward Heritage Square

12 p.m. - 2 p.m.,

Hercules

Intersection of San Pablo and Sycamore Avenues

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Kentfield

Sir Francis Drake Boulevard & College Avenue

10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Lafayette

3530 Plaza Way

4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Larkspur

Larkspur Ferry Terminal

10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Menlo Park

Menlo Park Bike and Pedestrian Bridge

3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Mill Valley

Tam Junction on Shoreline Highway

10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Mill Valley

Mill Valley Pedestrian Bridge

10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Mill Valley

The Depot Plaza

10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Mill Valley

Corte Madera Overpass

10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Milpitas

Milpitas City Hall

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Muir Beach

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Novato

De Long Ave. & Redwood Blvd. intersection

10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Olema

Intersection of Sir Francis Drake and Hwy 1

10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Oakland

Wilma Chan Park

12:45 p.m. - 2:45 p.m., march at 1 p.m.

Pacifica

Entrance to the Mari Point Trail

12 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Palo Alto

Clarke Bike and Pedestrian Bridge

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Palo Alto

Pedestrian Highway 101 overpass on West Bayshore Road

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Point Reyes Station

Corner of Levee Rd and Hwy 1

10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

San Francisco

Dolores Park to Civic Center Plaza

11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

San Francisco

Human Banner at Ocean Beach

10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

San Jose

St. James Park

12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

San Leandro

City of San Leandro Root Park

1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

San Pablo

Corner of San Pablo Dam Road and Appian Way

1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

San Rafael

Irwin and 2nd Streets

10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

San Rafael

101 Overpass Scettrini Drive (between Civic Center and Northgate)

10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

San Rafael

San Rafael Plaza

12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Tam Junction

152 Shoreline Hwy

10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Vallejo

Vallejo City Hall

10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Walnut Creek

Broadway Plaza

11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

See a map of all No Kings Day protests happening across the country on their website.

RELATED STORIES AND VIDEOS:

