LIST: No Kings Day protests happening Saturday against Trump in San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of No Kings Day protests are set to be held throughout the U.S. on Saturday to protest President Donald Trump's administration and to counterprogram the military parade in Washington, D.C., marking the U.S. Army's 250th birthday.
Here's a list of events happening across the San Francisco Bay Area:
Alameda
Alameda City Hall
12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Albany
1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Belmont
Belmont Sports Center
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Benicia
1st Street Gazebo
1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Berkeley
Berkeley Bike and Pedestrian Bridge over Interstate 80, south of University Avenue
1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Colma
Corner of Serramonte and Junipero Serra Boulevards
2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Dublin
12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
El Cerrito
12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Fairfax
Bolinas Road & Broadway
10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Fremont
Fremont Courthouse, near the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Paseo Padre Parkway
11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Fremont
Social Security Administration on Mowry Avenue
11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Half Moon Bay
92 and Main Street
12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Hayward
Historic Hayward City Hall, across from Hayward Heritage Square
12 p.m. - 2 p.m.,
Hercules
Intersection of San Pablo and Sycamore Avenues
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Kentfield
Sir Francis Drake Boulevard & College Avenue
10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Lafayette
3530 Plaza Way
4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Larkspur
Larkspur Ferry Terminal
10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Menlo Park
Menlo Park Bike and Pedestrian Bridge
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Mill Valley
Tam Junction on Shoreline Highway
10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Mill Valley
Mill Valley Pedestrian Bridge
10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Mill Valley
The Depot Plaza
10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Mill Valley
Corte Madera Overpass
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Milpitas
Milpitas City Hall
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Muir Beach
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Novato
De Long Ave. & Redwood Blvd. intersection
10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Olema
Intersection of Sir Francis Drake and Hwy 1
10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Oakland
Wilma Chan Park
12:45 p.m. - 2:45 p.m., march at 1 p.m.
Pacifica
Entrance to the Mari Point Trail
12 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Palo Alto
Clarke Bike and Pedestrian Bridge
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Palo Alto
Pedestrian Highway 101 overpass on West Bayshore Road
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Point Reyes Station
Corner of Levee Rd and Hwy 1
10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
San Francisco
Dolores Park to Civic Center Plaza
11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
San Francisco
Human Banner at Ocean Beach
10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
San Jose
St. James Park
12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
San Leandro
City of San Leandro Root Park
1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
San Pablo
Corner of San Pablo Dam Road and Appian Way
1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
San Rafael
Irwin and 2nd Streets
10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
San Rafael
101 Overpass Scettrini Drive (between Civic Center and Northgate)
10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
San Rafael
San Rafael Plaza
12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Tam Junction
152 Shoreline Hwy
10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Vallejo
Vallejo City Hall
10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Walnut Creek
Broadway Plaza
11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
See a map of all No Kings Day protests happening across the country on their website.
