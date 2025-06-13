San Francisco federal judge weighs Trump's use of National Guard, Marines in LA

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A federal judge in San Francisco is weighing whether the Trump administration had the authority to federalize the National Guard and Marines in response to protests in Los Angeles over immigration raids.

Earlier this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom sued President Donald Trump for deploying members of the California National Guard without directly notifying him first. The complaint, filed Monday, alleges the troop deployments were "unnecessary and counterproductive."

"There is no invasion. There is no rebellion. The President is trying to manufacture chaos and crisis on the ground for his own political ends," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a Monday statement. "Federalizing the California National Guard is an abuse of the President's authority under the law - and not one we take lightly."

The Department of Justice called the lawsuit a "crass political stunt endangering American lives" in a Wednesday court filing.

Judge questions state, feds about whether Trump followed the law

In a Thursday hearing, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer signaled he may issue a preliminary injunction regarding the use of the Guard, but not the Marines.

He asked both parties to answer whether or not the president complied withthe statute, 10 USC 12406, which defines the circumstances in which a U.S. president can federalize the National Guard.

Strikingly at one point, Judge Charles Breyer -- the younger brother of retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer -- held up a pocketbook Constitution, stressing to attorneys that he is familiar with Article II, saying he re-read it Thursday morning.

The federal government argued ultimately, Trump complied with the statute, arguing he expressed grant of authority to call up and federalize the national guard.

Both Breyer and Brett Shumate -- Assistant U.S. Attorney General -- sparred over how Trump communicated his order.

On Saturday, the president ordered roughly 4,000 National Guard members to Los Angeles, and later ordered about 700 Marines to respond to the protests over immigration enforcement. Trump initially sent the memo to the Department of Defense and the Adjutant General of California's National Guard.

Nicholas Green -- who argued on behalf of the California Department of Justice -- stressed this instance of executive power use to "police civilian communities" is "breathtaking in scope."

"They are saying the president can federalize the guard and deploy whenever he perceives there is disobedience," Green said. "That is a dangerous expansion of federal executive power."

The hearing lasted a little over an hour. Breyer said he hopes to have a ruling by the end of the day.