CA Sen. Alex Padilla forcibly removed after interrupting news conference by DHS Sec. Kristi Noem

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGO) -- California Senator Alex Padilla was physically removed from a press conference Thursday.

The incident occurred in Los Angeles during a conference held by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

We're told that Senator Padilla tried to interrupt the conference. Officers grabbed him before he could reach the podium. They eventually escorted him outside.

Sources present at the conference believe he was trying to speak out about ICE detaining immigrants without criminal records.