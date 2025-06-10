'No Kings' protests against Trump to take place across Bay Area on Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO -- Protests will take place across the Bay Area on Saturday as part of what is expected to be over 1,800 nationwide demonstrations in response to the policies of President Donald Trump's second administration, according to event organizers.

Over 190 organizations from across the country formed a coalition called No Kings to promote the events.

The demonstrations coincide with the U.S. Army's 250th birthday and also Trump's birthday. To celebrate, the administration and Army are hosting a military parade in Washington, D.C. An estimated 6,600 soldiers, 150 vehicles and 50 helicopters are expected to participate.

"The 'No Kings' mobilization is a direct response to Donald Trump's self-aggrandizing $100 million military parade and birthday celebration, an event funded by taxpayers while millions are told there's no money for Social Security, SNAP, Medicaid, or public schools," No Kings organizers said.

Since Trump's inauguration in January, protests have been organized almost weekly across the country by grassroots groups.

Over 80 protests are scheduled for the Bay Area, including in Vacaville, Guerneville, Napa, Sonoma, Sausalito, San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, Half Moon Bay, Santa Cruz and Monterey.

