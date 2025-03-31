Keep your flowers in bloom and save big with gardening essentials up to 64% off

From sun protection to solar-powered lights, ABC Secret Sales has top-rated gardening essentials on sale to help you welcome spring.

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Looking to embrace your green thumb this spring? ABC Secret Sales has gardening essentials to keep your skin protected and your plants in bloom all season long. Plus, these top-rated products are up to 64% off, so you'll have some extra green in your garden and your wallet, too!

ABC Secret Sales gardening essentials

27% off ABC Secret Sales Farmers Defense: Sun Hats $27.00

$37.00 Shop Now

Protect your skin from the sun. Farmers Defense bucket sun hats are UPF 50 rated with natural UV-blocking properties. The comfortable fit ensures you can stay protected all day. The four-inch brim is expansive, with full coverage of your head, ears and neck, outshining the 2 to 3-inch standard. The Venture Sun Hat even offers a spot for your ponytail. The snapback style is designed for outdoor adventures and casual wear.

39% off ABC Secret Sales Roma Boots: Rain Boots $48.00

$79.00 Shop Now

Take on the day with cozy rain boots from Roma Boots. Perfect for gardening, running errands, a night out or even the office. They're so stylish, these boots can be dressed up or down and worn year-round. The all-natural waterproof rubber outsole and quick-dry knitted cotton lining will keep you feeling comfortable rain or shine. Choose from a big assortment of patterns and colors.

30% off ABC Secret Sales ZoomBroom: Cordless Air Broom $139.00

$199.00 Shop Now

Easily remove debris from outdoor areas. ZoomBroom is a lightweight, powerful cordless air broom to remove debris from the patio to the pickleball court. It recharges quickly and stores easily, so it's out of the way, but handy when needed. It weighs less than two pounds for unmatched portability and a full charge offers 30 minutes of runtime. Free shipping!

0% to 52% off ABC Secret Sales Rose Farmers: 24 Long Stem Roses $35.00 to $55.00

$35.00 - $116.00 Shop Now

For those who don't have a green thumb but appreciate the beauty of fresh flowers, Rose Farmers has you covered. Treat yourself or someone you love to vibrant long-stem roses with creamy petals and rich colors to create an eye-catching bouquet. Options of two dozen beautiful roses with or without a vase are available!

50% off ABC Secret Sales SafeHavenz: Solar Powered Lights $15.00 to $17.50

$30.00 - $35.00 Shop Now

Light a pathway outside with solar-powered lights from SafeHavenz. SafeHavenz lights turn on automatically as the sun goes down, powered by direct sunlight during the day. Highlight a specific area of your yard or provide extra lighting as you walk from your car to your front door. Durable rattan styles, string lights and even paw print lights are available.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.

