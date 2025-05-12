EXCLUSIVE: Elderly couple taken to hospital after car goes airborne, crashes into Dublin home

A car driven by an elderly person in Dublin allegedly went airborne after crashing into an SUV on a driveway at Bay Laurel Court.

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- An incredible scene happened in Dublin Sunday afternoon.

Video of the scene's aftermath shows a silver car on top of the black SUV, with the front end wedged into the garage door.

The homeowner said he heard a loud boom but doesn't know how the car ended up on top of his son's Jeep.

"Pretty shocking, especially living in the cul-de-sac. Very shocking yes. I don't know, I think he stepped on the gas instead of the brake," said homeowner Malek. "I'm gonna call my insurance and his insurance, and we'll take it from there."

He said the car window had to be broken to get the couple out of the suspended car.

They were taken away in an ambulance for evaluation. Their conditions are unknown.