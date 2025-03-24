San Jose resident injured after car crashes into house during hit-and-run incident, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating after a car drove into a house in San Jose at Story Road and Garber Place.

At around 2 p.m. officers were called after someone reported a hit-and-run collision into the home.

One resident was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

No other details have been released.

The roadway was closed for a few hours but has since been reopened.

