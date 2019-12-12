ABC7Now: Contact ABC7 News

When you see news happen where you live, share it with us on social by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now.

abc7news.com is the website for ABC7 News/KGO-TV, the San Francisco Bay Area's ABC television station. ABC7 News, which is located in San Francisco, is part of the ABC Owned Television Stations group, which is owned by the Walt Disney Company.

We would like to hear from you! If you have a news tip or comment, there are many different ways to connect with us.

ABC7 BROADCAST CENTER

900 Front Street

San Francisco, CA 94111

Main Line: (415) 954-7777

Breaking News Tips: (877) 222-7777

President & General Manager: Tom Cibrowski

Vice President - News: Tracey Watkowski

Vice President - Marketing: Candace Hirleman

Vice President - Community Engagement: Mimi Kwan

Executive Director - Technology: Rosendo Pena

VP - Programming & Operations: David Salinger

KGO is an equal-opportunity employer. Please visit our Jobs page for more details.

Email ABC7 Newsroom & Digital Team

Contact the ABC7 News team

Contests and Prizes

CORRECTIONS POLICY

We are committed to upholding our journalistic standards.

Each story on our website has a "Report a Typo" link at the bottom of the page where you can alert us to any issues with the story. You can also send us information at this link.

We immediately review each report of potential errors or need for clarification that we receive and resolve it as quickly as possible.

CONNECT WITH US

7 ON YOUR SIDE

Contact 7 On Your Side

I-TEAM

I-Team Tipline: 1 (888) 404-8326

Contact the I-Team

YOUTUBE - SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe to the official YouTube channel for ABC7 Bay Area. Browse our playlists and find all of ABC7's video, both live and on-demand. youtube.com/abc7news

INSTAGRAM - FOLLOW

Make sure you're following us on Instagram for photos and videos from the most moving stories of the day. instagram.com/abc7newsbayarea

FACEBOOK - LIKE

Headlines, videos, opinions and more -- get a behind the scenes look into your favorite news station. facebook.com/abc7news

TWITTER - FOLLOW

ABC7 News uses Twitter to bring people the latest breaking news and the day's most interesting stories. @abc7newsBayArea

TIKTOK - FOLLOW

Give us a follow on TikTok for a look at all the news around the Bay Area and latest viral videos. @abc7newsbayarea

NEXTDOOR - FOLLOW

Follow ABC7 News on Nextdoor for the latest news and videos about what's going on in your neighborhood. ABC7 News

WHATSAPP - FOLLOW

Share some of the days biggest stories with your friends and family by following ABC7 News on WhatsApp. ABC7 News

SHARE WITH US

We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share

ABC7 IS EVERYWHERE

Watch ABC7 News anytime you want, anywhere you want with our 24/7 live stream. You can do so online or via our our connected television apps for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV.

Get ABC7 News on your iPad, on your iPhone or on Android.

Check out all of ABC7 News Apps. You can also to get .

TV AND VIDEO

See ABC7's current TV listings

Video Duplication and Licensing

CLOSED CAPTIONING CONCERNS

For questions or complaints about Closed Captioning, please contact Assistant Director of Engineering Jack Fraser by e-mail at KGO-TV.Caption.Help@abc.com, by phone at (415) 954-7842, by fax at (415) 954-7377, or in writing at the address below:

Jack Fraser

ABC7/KGO-TV

900 Front Street

San Francisco, CA 94111

For more information, visit the FCC's page Captioning of Internet Programming.

View KGO's 2023 Quarterly Issues Reports on the FCC website.

View KGO-TV Public Inspection Files on the FCC website.