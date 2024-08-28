ABC7 proud new home of San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade

Mark your calendars and watch the 2025 San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade live on ABC7, Saturday, February 15, 2025!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mark your calendars, the largest Lunar New Year Celebration outside of Asia is coming to ABC7 this February. ABC7 is now the official broadcast partner of the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade.

ABC7 is home to the largest parades in the Bay Area and is proud to now be the exclusive media partner of the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade.

"ABC7 Presents: The San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade" will be available to all audiences live, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 wherever you stream ABC7.

Lunar New Year begins January 29, 2025.

