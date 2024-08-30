AG Bonta: 22 arrested, including Bay Area gang members, for stealing from CA cannabis stores

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Thursday authorities arrested 22 people for allegedly stealing from cannabis dispensaries statewide. The AG said these arrests stem from a months long investigation between state and local authorities where they determined the 22 people stole from cannabis stores from Sonoma County all the way down to San Diego.

"It spanned a period of nine months - it spanned a geographical difference of nine counties, 15 separate incidents," Attorney General Bonta said.

According to the Oakland Police Department, a dozen of the 22 arrested are from Oakland and are members of Oakland street gangs, and some of the gangs worked together.

"The subjects involved were also involved in groups or gangs in the city of Oakland," said Deputy Chief Frederick Shavies. "What we've also found that this criminal enterprise if you will encompassed a number of gangs. A number of gangs that we saw in collaboration in order to commit these crimes."

The Attorney General's office charges these 22 people with counts of commercial burglary, organized retail theft and conspiracy.

"We're talking about coordinated schemes," Attorney General Bonta said. "Organized efforts that hurt our businesses and pose a threat to our communities."

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said this investigation stems the city's ceasefire strategy that aims to limit gang violence.

"There is about 300 or 350 people who commit these crimes," she said. "We also know that these highly violent criminals or suspects, are the same people, majority of them, the same people who are committing the property crimes. Stealing your catalytic converter, breaking into restaurants."